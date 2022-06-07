Highest-paid non-QBs in the NFL: Where does Aaron Donald rank after contract extension with Rams?

While quarterbacks are regularly the highest-paid players in the NFL, there are many other players across the league who have signed massive contracts as well. The 2022 NFL offseason alone has featured several mega-contracts, including players from positions other than quarterbacks.

The top 40 highest-paid players in the league all have contracts worth, at least, $20 million in AAV, including the top two highest-paid who all have contracts with, at least, $25 million in AAV. Here are the top five highest-paid non-quarterbacks by AAV entering the 2022 NFL season.

5 highest-paid non-QBs by AAV entering the 2022 NFL season

#5 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals - $27.25 million

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins set a new standard across the league when he signed a massive contract with the Arizona Cardinals after they acquired him via trade with the Houston Texans. He became the highest-paid wide receiver by AAV ever at the time he signed it, including being the first non-quarterback to eclipse $25 million.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero A lot of ways to slice the numbers on DeAndre Hopkins' new contract, but for the #Cardinals , they now have one of the NFL's best receivers for five years and $95 million -- a fair price if he keeps producing. @nflnetwork A lot of ways to slice the numbers on DeAndre Hopkins' new contract, but for the #Cardinals, they now have one of the NFL's best receivers for five years and $95 million -- a fair price if he keeps producing. @nflnetwork https://t.co/vzo6etrPYM

Hopkins' contract with the Cardinals included more than $60 million in guaranteed money. He still has three years remaining on the deal as he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season.

#4 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders - $28 million

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on Davante Adams during the 2022 NFL offseason. Adams informed the Packers that he would refuse to play the 2022 season without a new contract, so the organization traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Immediately following the trade, he signed a record-breaking contract extension worth $140 million over the next five years. While it only lasted a couple of weeks, he became the highest paid wide receiver of all time by AAV when he signed the deal.

#3 - TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers - $28.00275 million

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt

Prior to being surpassed during the 2022 offseason, TJ Watt held the title as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history by AAV. He signed a massive contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth more than $112 million over four seasons, with $80 million in fully guaranteed money.

Watt's four-year extension with the Steelers officially kicks in for the start of the 2022 NFL season, with guaranteed money stretching out until the conclusion of the 2025 season. He would become an unrestricted free agent during the 2026 offseason.

#2 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $30 million

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill surpassed Davante Adams during the 2022 offseason to become the highest-paid wide receiver of all time by AAV. Hill took over the title just weeks after Adams signed his deal while becoming the first non-quarterback ever to earn $30 million by AAV.

Hill was acquired by the Miami Dolphins via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most shocking moves of the 2022 NFL offseason. The Dolphins quickly rewarded him $120 million over the next four years with a massive $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

#1 - Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams - $31.6 million

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald set a new standard for defensive players and all non-quarterbacks when he restructured his contract with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 offseason. His record-setting deal is worth $95 million over the next three seasons.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. https://t.co/SoDRw4GHE4

Donald reportedly contemplated retirement during the 2022 offseason; instead, he chose to take a massive raise to continue his career with the Rams. No non-quarterback in NFL history is worth more by AAV than Donald, who is the first to ever exceed $30 million, surpassing Tyreek Hill during a record-breaking 2022 offseason.

