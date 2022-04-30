How many rounds are on Day 3 of the NFL Draft? Full Draft Order for Day 3

The third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft begins on Sunday, April 30, 2022, at noon ET. Las Vegas, Nevada, has been an incredible host to the NFL Draft thus far, providing numerous memorable highlights. The NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC will carry the final day of NFL Draft coverage.

The star-studded names in the NFL Draft may be off the board. But the final day of the NFL Draft will determine the fates of notable players such as Sam Howell, Carson Strong, and Zamir White.

Saturday's NFL Draft coverage will see the fourth through seventh rounds' worth of picks get selected.

2022 NFL Draft - Day 3 Draft Order

The final day of the NFL Draft allows teams with just five minutes on the clock to make their selections. Unlike the first two rounds, which allocate more time, teams are on a time crunch in the later rounds.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dallas Cowboys’ recent fourth round picks:



2018: Dorance Armstrong, DE

2018: Dalton Schultz, TE

2017: Ryan Switzer, WR

2016: Charles Tapper, DE

2016: Dak Prescott, QB

2015: Damien Wilson, LB

The Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and other organizations have paved the way to showcase how much value there is to be found in the back half of the NFL Draft.

The draft order for the fourth round is as follows:

106 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)

107 - Houston Texans (from CLE via DET)

108- Cleveland Browns (from HOU)

109 - Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)

110 - Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)

111 - New York Jets (from CAR)

112 - New York Giants (from CHI)

113 - Washington Commanders

114 - New York Giants (from ATL)

115 - Denver Broncos

116 - Denver Broncos (from SEA)

117 - New York Jets (from MIN)

118 - Cleveland Browns

119 - Baltimore Ravens

120 - Washington Commanders (from NO)

121 - New England Patriots (from KC via MIA)

122 - Minnesota Vikings (from IND)

123 - Los Angeles Chargers

124 - Cleveland Browns (from HOU via PHI)

125 - Miami Dolphins (from PIT)

126 - Las Vegas Raiders

127 - New England Patriots

128 - Baltimore Ravens (from ARI)

129 - Dallas Cowboys

130 - Baltimore Ravens (from BUF)

131 - Tennessee Titans

132. - Green Bay Packers

133 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134 - San Francisco 49ers

135 - Kansas City Chiefs

136 - Cincinnati Bengals

137 - Carolina Panthers (from LAR)

138 - Pittsburgh Steelers

139 - Baltimore Ravens

140 - Green Bay Packers

141 - Baltimore Ravens

142 - Los Angeles Rams

143 - Tennessee Titans

The draft order for the fifth round is as follows:

144 - Carolina Panthers (from JAX)

145 - Seattle Seahawks (from DEN via DET)

146 - New York Giants (from NYJ)

147 - New York Giants

148 - Chicago Bears (from HOU)

149 - Carolina Panthers

150 - Chicago Bears

151 - Atlanta Falcons

152 - Denver Broncos (from SEA)

153 - Seattle Seahawks

154 - Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS)

155 - Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)

156 - Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)

157 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)

158 - Kansas City Chiefs (from NE via MIA)

159 - Indianapolis Colts

160 - Los Angeles Chargers

161 - New Orleans Saints

162 - Denver Broncos (from HOU via PHI)

163 - Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via PIT)

164 - Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)

165 - Las Vegas Raiders

166 - Houston Texans (from PHI via ARI)

167 - Dallas Cowboys

168 - Buffalo Bills

169 - Las Vegas Raiders (from TEN)

170 - Houston Texans (from NE via TB)

171 - Green Bay Packers

172 - San Francisco 49ers

173 - New York Giants (from KC)

174 - Cincinnati Bengals

175 - Los Angeles Rams

176 - Dallas Cowboys

177 - Detroit Lions

178 - Dallas Cowboys

179 - Denver Broncos (via IND)

The draft order for the sixth round is as follows:

180 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX)

181 - Detroit Lions

182 - New York Giants

183 - New England Patriots (from HOU)

184 - Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)

185 - Buffalo Bills (from CAR)

186 - Chicago Bears

187 - San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)

188 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA)

189 - Washington Commanders

190 - Atlanta Falcons

191 - Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)

192 - Indianapolis Colts (from IND)

193 - Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)

194 - New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI)

195 - Los Angeles Chargers

196 - Baltimore Ravens (from MIA)

197 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI)

198 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT)

199 - Carolina Panthers (from LV)

200 - New England Patriots (from MIA)

201 - Arizona Cardinals

202 - Cleveland Browns (from DAL)

203 - Buffalo Bills

204 - Tennessee Titans

205 - Houston Texans (from GB)

206 - Denver Broncos (from TB)

207 - Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ)

208 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC)

209 - Buffalo Bills (from CIN)

210 - New England Patriots (from LAR)

211 - Los Angeles Rams

212 - Los Angeles Rams

213 - Atlanta Falcons

214 - Los Angeles Chargers

215 - Arizona Cardinals

216 - Indianapolis Colts

217 - Detroit Lions

218 - Los Angeles Rams

219 - Tennessee Titans

220 - San Francisco 49ers

221 - San Francisco 49ers

The draft order for the seventh round is as follows:

222 - Jacksonville Jaguars

223 - Cleveland Browns (from DET)

224 - Miami Dolphins (from HOU via BAL)

225 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ)

226 - Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG)

227 - Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR)

228 - Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU)

229 - Seattle Seahawks

230 - Washington Commanders

231 - Buffalo Bills (from ATL)

232 - Denver Broncos

233 - Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN)

234 - Denver Broncos (from CLE via DET)

235 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL)

236 - Los Angeles Chargers

237 - Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

238 - Los Angeles Rams (from MIA)

239 - Indianapolis Colts

240 - Washington Commanders (from PHI)

241 - Pittsburgh Steelers

242 - Carolina Panthers (from NE)

243 - Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE)

244 - Arizona Cardinals

245 - New England Patriots (from HOU)

246 - Cleveland Browns

247 - Miami Dolphins (from TEN)

248 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249 - Green Bay Packers

250 - Minnesota Vikings (from SF)

251 - Kansas City Chiefs

252 - Cincinnati Bengals

253 - Los Angeles Rams

254 - Los Angeles Chargers

255 - Los Angeles Chargers

256 - Arizona Cardinals

257 - Arizona Cardinals

258 - Green Bay Packers

259 - Kansas City Chiefs

260 - Los Angeles Chargers

261 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

262 - San Francisco 49ers

Former NFL executive Bill Polian once said, “Rounds 1-3 are the easy picks to make. Rounds 4-7 are the picks that make Super Bowl champions." With that in mind, be sure to tune into the final day of the NFL Draft.

