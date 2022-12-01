How does Tom Brady's net worth compare to LeBron James? Pitting the two iconic athletes against each other

Tom Brady has played for seemingly forever. LeBron James has also been in the game for ages. As both players are the stars of their sport, fans are wondering which player is richer than the other. Put simply, the answer reveals a lot about the financial ceilings for employees of each league. Here's a look at what Tom Brady and LeBron James have in the bank.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is worth $250 million. The celebrity is also playing on a $30 million salary. While his family is set for generations, the basketball star's family may never need money for the rest of the history of humanity if they play their cards right.

LeBron James' net worth more than quadruples that of Tom Brady at $1.2 billion, according to SCMP. His yearly earnings are currently listed at about $46 million. Of course, age is a critical factor in the net worth of anyone. That said, LeBron James turns 38 years old this month.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is 45 years old. Despite being seven years older, the quarterback has about one-fifth of James' net worth. Of course, one big upcoming factor to consider for the quarterback is the $500 million job he took with FOX to call games for the NFL following his retirement. That said, the job includes a 10-year contract, which would take him a decade to earn.

No matter who you compare the quarterback to, he is still much better off than the vast majority of the global population. However, both athletes started in roughly the same spot financially as anyone else. Brady went through high school in an effort to get a college scholarship.

He eventually landed a gig with the University of Michigan and, although he showed promise, the NFL thought he had a middling chance of making it in the league. Of course, the quarterback thought differently but had to settle for a sixth-round draft selection by the New England Patriots.

The quarterback has built a reputation for excellence and winning championships. He also made a reputation for taking smaller contracts than many felt he deserved. Of course, after decades of taking less, the quarterback ultimately had less. That said, he still boasts more championships than James. James has just four while the quarterback has seven.

This sets up an argument between James and Brady fans. While both players are undeniably great, basketball fans will point to the basketball star's bottom line while Tom Brady fans will point to his accomplishments on the field.

One such spot where both players could be equal on the field or court is in the spirit of the comeback. The former Patriots quarterback's infamous 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 was one of the defining games of his career.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors is equally impressive and defining. Both are stories of determination in the face of impossible odds and both serve as a highlight of both players at the height of their game. Could Brady mount a comeback in the finance department as well?

