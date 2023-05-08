IN PHOTOS: Odell Beckham Jr. flaunts stunning limited-edition Virgil Abloh Maybach

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for making flashy catches on the field, but the NFL star recently showed some flash off the field as well. The talented wide receiver took to his Instagram to put his limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach to his 17.2 million followers on the social media app.

The Virgil Abloch Maybach S680 was made available to purchase last month and just 150 of them were made. It was uncovered that a unit of the car costs between $500K to $600K dollars per NotJustOk.com.

The Ravens wideout hanging out with his new ride. Credit: @obj (IG)

Beckham Jr. will be playing for the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming season after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams. He missed the entire 2022 season and was a coveted free agent before being signed by the Ravens last month.

OBJ stepped out and sat in his new ride. Credit: @obj (IG)

Before playing with the Rams last season, Odell Beckham Jr. played 29 games spanning three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He started out playing for the New York Giants, spending the first five seasons with the franchise.

OBJ reflecting while sitting in his new car. Credit: @obj (IG)

Beckham Jr. will be catching passes from Lamar Jackson, who recently inked a massive contract extension with Baltimore. The former LSU star will look to be Jackson's second wideout with a 1,000-yard receiving season. Marquise Brown was the last one with 1,008 yards in the 2021 season.

How much will Odell Beckham Jr. make in the 2023 season?

The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Ravens which included $13.835 million guaranteed at signing. A great season in 2023 could see Odell Beckham Jr. get a multi-year contract.

According to Spotrac, his market is a four-year deal worth almost $51 million.

Fans will see if the receiver can get back into form, helping Jackson and the Ravens make some noise in the 2023 season.

