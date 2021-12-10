Is Dalvin Cook playing tonight vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has gone through a number of injuries this season, beginning in Week Two against the Arizona Cardinals. In that game on the road, Cook suffered a sprain to his ankle after rushing for 131 yards on 22 rush attempts. He missed the Vikings Week Three contest against the Seattle Seahawks, winning 30-17. Cook played the following week versus the Cleveland Browns, rushing for just 34 yards on nine rushing attempts. In Week Five against their NFC North divisional rivals the Detroit Lions, Cook was not in the starting lineup, as he reaggravated his ankle sprain from the Cardinals game.

Fast forward to the Vikings' Week 12 game versus the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, the two-time Pro Bowl runningback suffered a dislocated left shoulder injury late in the third quarter. He was carted off the field and missed the rest of the game after 10 rushes for 39 yards as the Vikings lost to the 49ers 34-26. The injury ended up being a torn labrum. Cook did not play the next week on the road against the Lions as they got their first win of the season over the Vikings, 29-27.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Vikings teammates went over to show their support to RB Dalvin Cook before he was carted off the field with an injury. Vikings teammates went over to show their support to RB Dalvin Cook before he was carted off the field with an injury. https://t.co/xBHnAbreUn

Now, as the Vikings are playing on a short week on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cook's availability is a major question with his shoulder injury.

Will Cook Play Tonight vs. Steelers?

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. Tennessee Titans

The two-time 1,000 yard running back was projected to be out until, at least, Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears five days before Christmas Day. The Vikings running back seemingly has a chance to return to the field in half of his projected recovery time. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has Cook as "questionable" for their game against the Steelers.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is now trending towards playing tonight against the #Steelers just 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder, per sources. He’s officially listed as questionable but has gotten first-team reps in practice and wants to give it a go. #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is now trending towards playing tonight against the #Steelers just 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder, per sources. He’s officially listed as questionable but has gotten first-team reps in practice and wants to give it a go.

How did Cook make a projected three-week recovery in just 11 days after injuring his left shoulder? NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported it took "intense rehab" and that Cook will have to wear some sort of "added protection" in order to play. Although the team does have a solid number two in third-year running back Alexander Mattison, Cook is in the top 20 in the NFL with 975 scrimmage yards this season and seventh with 773 yards rushing.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Vikings expected Cook back Dec. 20 at Chicago. But intense rehab has rebuilt Cook’s strength and range of motion quickly. He’d be expected to play with a harness or some form of added protection. If he gets final medical clearance, the plan is to play. The #Vikings expected Cook back Dec. 20 at Chicago. But intense rehab has rebuilt Cook’s strength and range of motion quickly. He’d be expected to play with a harness or some form of added protection. If he gets final medical clearance, the plan is to play.

With wide receiver Adam Thielen out with a high-ankle sprain injury, Zimmer and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak might lean more on the running game. Having Cook on the field would be a major plus for a team who needs wins to stay in the NFC Playoff Race.

