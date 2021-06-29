A newly released report conducted analytical research and came up with a list of the richest NFL teams by the year 2025.

The report uses NFL team revenue from 2012-2020 as a base and includes patterns and trends to predict the next five years of profit and revenue for each NFL team.

Top 5 Richest NFL Teams By 2025

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been the cream of the crop for years. Jerry Jones has made them not only the richest franchise in the NFL but in all sports. Being America's Team seems to have its perks. Dallas' revenue was $980 million and could reach $1.5 billion within the next five years. Their revenue increase per year in that span would be one of the highest at around 37%.

#2 - New England Patriots

New England may not seem like they should be the second-richest NFL team, but they've won two Super Bowls in the last five years and success pays. Had Tom Brady stayed in town and won another Super Bowl or two, the Patriots could have reached the $1 billion mark by 2025. They generated $630 million in revenue in 2020 and are on pace to hit just over $800 million by 2025.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco comes in third with a predicted income of around $740 million by 2025. That is over three times what they generated in 2012. San Francisco is the only California-based team to crack the top 20 of the richest NFL teams (they are also one of the oldest franchises). They have been to two Super Bowls in the last 10 years and were consistent NFC contenders for several seasons.

#4 - New York Giants

The New York Giants earned $547 million in 2020 and their revenue could reach around $700 million in the next four years. New York is a big market even though the Giants have had an average/below-average squad. You don't have to win games to be one of the richest NFL teams.

The two teams at the bottom, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, are franchises that have moved to a new city in recent years. Below is the entire report with all the teams' stats for the next five years:

The Raiders will be growing their revenue at a rate similar to the second-richest NFL team, the Patriots. Check back in ten years and they could be in the upper echelon of the NFL's rich list.

