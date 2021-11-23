The NFL is an expensive business to operate. Many employees make millions upon millions of dollars. Just to get a decent position group together, one could pay tens of millions and fail to get what they paid for. Wide receiver is one position group that many NFL teams are willing to throw the bank at. Specifically, iconic or even promising wide receiver duos eat up cap space like crazy.

While some teams may spend more in total on their wide receiver rooms, those teams that want two of the best may prefer to not pay anyone else well in the position group and, thus, pay less overall. That's why some of the teams on this list may seem unconventional or even surprising. Keeping this in mind, here's a look at the most expensive wide receiver duos in the NFL in 2021, using numbers from Over The Cap, Spotrac, and NFL.com.

Most expensive WR duos in the NFL in 2021

#6 - Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase, (Cincinnati Bengals)

The Bengals needed a boost on offense and were willing to pay through the nose to get it. Tyler Boyd is currently playing on a $43 million deal. Meanwhile, the rookie Ja'Marr Chase is already on a $30 million dollar deal, which is shocking. Even before his first snap in the NFL, he was already making veteran money as a wide receiver.

Well, as the Bengals have proved to be a much-improved unit over previous years, the proof is in the pudding. Currently, Tyler Boyd has 44 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chase has 47 catches, 867 yards, and eight touchdowns through 11 Weeks in the NFL.

#5 - Davante Adams and Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of star power out wide, with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb working as the right-hand men of Aaron Rodgers. Such an important spot requires no expenses to be spared. Adams is playing on a $58 million deal. Meanwhile, Cobb is playing on a $27 million deal. Combined, the Packers are spending roughly $85 million on their top two wide receivers.

Davante Adams is nearing 1,000 yards this season. He currently has 72 catches for 979 yards and five touchdowns through 11 weeks in the NFL. Randall Cobb has 24 catches for 280 yards and four touchdowns. While Adams is living up to his price tag, Cobb needs to do more to prove his deal is financially responsible.

