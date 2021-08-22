New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns preview, team news, predictions - August 22nd, 2021

The New York Giants have had an intense training camp, including two scuffles already. One was against their own offense and defense that resulted in starting QB Daniel Jones being stuck at the bottom of it. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge made the entire team run as if they were training to be Navy SEALs.

The second incident occurred Friday when New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard and Cleveland Browns CB Troy Hill threw punches at each other during a joint practice ahead of the two teams facing in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Based on joint practices, New York could struggle in their upcoming game. During 11-on-11 drills, Cleveland reigned superior on a scoring drive while the Giants had a quick three-and-out.

Team News

The New York Giants have several starters ruled out for this game, including RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay and WR Kadarius Toney. Joe Judge has yet to make the call on other starters' playing time, including QB Daniel Jones. New roster acquisitions CB Keion Crossen, CB Josh Jackson ll and OL Ted Larsen should see plenty of reps. QB Clayton Thorson was waived after suffering a concussion and QB Brian Lewerke replaced him and should play most of the 2nd half.

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski will rest most of his starters after seeing quality work from them in joint practice. Expect WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to continue to dazzle on the field as he starts the game with Jarvis Landry and OBJ likely out. Players to watch on defense include DT Malik McDowell (he could be cut by Tuesday if he doesn't make an impact) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (he is looking to move up the depth chart after leading the team in tackles last week).

Game predictions

27-17 Cleveland Browns

The Browns open the game as the favorites by 4.5 points at -200. They could end up winning by at least 10 points. Rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be the game's MVP after leading the Browns in tackles and tackles for loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars: 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack.

Cleveland's run game needs to step up after a total of 28 carries for 41 yards (1.6 yards per carry). The New York Giants will likely throw the ball more often in the second half as they sort out the bottom of their WR depth chart. RB Corey Clement should see plenty of carries in the first quarter with Barkley out.

