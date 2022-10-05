"Athletes would probably rather deal with concussion then deal with a knee injury" - Tom Brady makes a questionable statement regarding head injuries

Quarterback Tom Brady is the latest member of the National Football League to join in on the topic of concussions. The league was rattled after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa possibly suffered two concussions in just a matter of days. Brady's teammate, tight end Cameron Brate, is the latest player to have suffered a concussion and not be treated immediately.

On the latest episode of his "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray, the quarterback spoke about the number of concussions that are being suffered in the league. Brady also talked about how they are being dealt with afterwards. His take was that he believes that something needs to be done in terms of treating concussions.

Brady said that when playing a physical sport, athletes are going to suffer injuries, especially concussions. He said that the only way to prevent it is to play two-hand touch and he doesn't believe many people will want to watch those types of football games. Brady said that in terms of recovery, he believes most athletes would rather deal with a concussion than recover from a knee or even ankle injury.

"Well, I think those are all being evaluated, no doubt, but at the same time, you know, I think that, again, I think so much is focused kind of on the aftermath of that, I think what can we do in advance in order to help us athletes, be in a position where we can deal with the physical elements of sport because you're not gonna be able to take them out of sports?"

"You know, that's just not the reality. If you want to play two hand touch football, there's not going to be a lot of people that tune in, you know, concussions, knees. I'd say most athletes would probably rather deal with concussion then deal with a knee injury."

Tom Brady said that while he and other players don't want to see anyone else get hurt, everyone just has to admit that it does happen. He also said that the NFL does need to do a better job at putting protocols in place and that is something that needs to be done in the future.

"You know, so there's going to be knee injuries there are gonna be ankle injuries gonna be concussions, there can be shoulder injuries, I think that we all kind of jumped to these, you know, thoughts and conclusions in a short period of time. But at the same time, this is just what sports are. And I think you got to take the good with the bad."

"What are the best practices associated with prevention of them? As well as if you do get them? How do you recover as quickly as possible. So I think that should be really a focus as well, how you implement those protocols for for athletes, and it's something that we should all think about, so we can do a better job of in the future."

Can QB Tom Brady play vs. Falcons in Week 5?

Tom Brady took a hard hit from Kansas City Chiefs L'Jarius Sneed on Sunday night and was seen holding his shoulder afterwards. The 45 year old quarterback was then seen throwing on the sidelines, which concerned many that he was injured. He continued the rest of the game and then said in his post-game interview that it was "just football".

PewterReport @PewterReport #Bucs QB Tom Brady was asked about his injured right shoulder and said, “It’s football.” #Bucs QB Tom Brady was asked about his injured right shoulder and said, “It’s football.”

"My shoulder's doing OK, just some bumps and bruises. ... I'm sure I'll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex (Guerrero), who's always taken care of me."

While speaking with Jim Gray on the "Let's Go" podcast on Monday night, Brady said that he received treatment for his shoulder. Brady thanked his health and wellness coach Alex Guerrero for taking care of him and assured he will be fine. He didn't seem bothered by it and all signs point to the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback making his regularly scheduled start.

