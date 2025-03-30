Bears S Jonathan Owens reacts as wifey Simone Biles looks back on special times

March has been filled with different adventures and excitement for Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and his wife, Olympian gymnast Simone Biles. She decided to revisit her best memories from the month and shared them with her fans on social media.

In the first picture, Biles showed off her cowboy outfit from her recent rodeo visit with her husband. It was followed by other snaps highlighting the couple's cozy moments together.

"just checking in," Biles captioned on Saturday.

Biles' Instagram post got a reaction from Owens, who posted two "heart on fire" emojis in the comment section. Before sharing her March recap, Biles watched the LSU vs ULL baseball game with him.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles revealed encounter with trolls

Being a celebrity, Simone Biles has often found herself becoming a victim of trolling on social media. On Saturday, she shared a screenshot of a hate message she received on her Instagram DM. Biles confessed to having her day ruined because of it.

"hope y'all are having a better day than me.. these are the texts I receive from random a** numbers. btw y'll are f***** weird for this," Biles wrote.

Simone Biles calls out fans harsh comment (image credit: instagram/simonebiles)

The fan criticized Biles for posting the hate she received on her social media.

"Where you molested by that Nasser coach. Also don't go on the internet taking criticism from strangers about your husband or marriage. It shows how young and immature you really are damaged goods," the message read.

Biles had a two-week-long honeymoon with her husband in South Africa. On March 2, she recapped her best moments from the trip via her Instagram. After returning from their honeymoon, Biles sneaked out for another trip with her friends. The Olympian enjoyed her time with them in a getaway to the Bahamas.

