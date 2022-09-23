"Ime Udoka cheating already got more news coverage than Brett Favre stealing 5 million dollars" - Fans point out disparity in coverage of Celtics HC and Hall of Fame QB's stories

Brett Favre is entrenched in a welfare scandal involving millions of dollars that's not quite dominating the headlines. However, when news broke of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka having a relationship with a female member of the team's staff, it was plastered all over social media. NFL fans took notice when it came to the coverage of the former Packers quarterback and Udoka.

Many fans took note of the media imbalance in news coverage when it comes to both stories:

Xian Bell @Xian_Bell Ime Udoka cheating already got more news coverage than Brett Favre stealing 5 million dollars in federal welfare funds Ime Udoka cheating already got more news coverage than Brett Favre stealing 5 million dollars in federal welfare funds

that blonde from nashville,J.D.🤠 @thehaileemurphy why didn’t the media run with the Brett Favre fraud story like this why didn’t the media run with the Brett Favre fraud story like this

Robert Griffin III @RGIII If you are more upset about Ime Udoka and the Celtics situation than Brett Favre STEALING MILLIONS IN WELFARE MONEY FROM THE POOREST PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY IN MISSISSIPPI then you are part of the problem. If you are more upset about Ime Udoka and the Celtics situation than Brett Favre STEALING MILLIONS IN WELFARE MONEY FROM THE POOREST PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY IN MISSISSIPPI then you are part of the problem.

Frederick Joseph @FredTJoseph I’ve received about more news notifications about Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long than I have about Brett Favre stealing millions of dollars in welfare from Mississippi, the poorest state in the U.S. I’ve received about more news notifications about Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long than I have about Brett Favre stealing millions of dollars in welfare from Mississippi, the poorest state in the U.S.

Ross Read @RossRead Don't let the Ime Udoka story distract you from the fact Brett Favre cheated AND stole money from under privileged people for a volleyball stadium. And he's rich! Don't let the Ime Udoka story distract you from the fact Brett Favre cheated AND stole money from under privileged people for a volleyball stadium. And he's rich!

Stephen Crockett Jr. @SACrockettJr The thing about Ime Udoka’s consensual relationship with a staffer is that Brett Favre stole $5 million from welfare funds in one of the poorest states in the country to build a volleyball court at his daughter’s school. The thing about Ime Udoka’s consensual relationship with a staffer is that Brett Favre stole $5 million from welfare funds in one of the poorest states in the country to build a volleyball court at his daughter’s school.

Valentino Reyes Yuñior @AgentHenny Don’t let this Ime Udoka news distract you from the fact that Brett Favre stole MILLIONS of $$$ from the poor. Don’t let this Ime Udoka news distract you from the fact that Brett Favre stole MILLIONS of $$$ from the poor.

K. 💎 @lockinwithkeyz I hope they give Brett Favre the same energy they giving Ime Udoka…the latter didn’t steal federal funds from Mississippi residents. 🫠 I hope they give Brett Favre the same energy they giving Ime Udoka…the latter didn’t steal federal funds from Mississippi residents. 🫠

owi @slickDA1st Bro ime udoka news gonna make us forget that Brett Favre stole money from poor people Bro ime udoka news gonna make us forget that Brett Favre stole money from poor people

Devita Davison @DevitaDavison Ⓜ️🅰️®️💲 @Aude_Mars The way y’all care more about Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long more than Brett Favre stealing millions of dollars from Mississippi residents is fucking pitiful. The way y’all care more about Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long more than Brett Favre stealing millions of dollars from Mississippi residents is fucking pitiful. If only #BrettFavre , the Welfare King, stealing money from people in the poorest state in the country got half the coverage of this Ime Udoka x Nia Long situation... twitter.com/Aude_Mars/stat… If only #BrettFavre, the Welfare King, stealing money from people in the poorest state in the country got half the coverage of this Ime Udoka x Nia Long situation... twitter.com/Aude_Mars/stat…

While Brett Favre has been in the headlines quite a bit, fans certainly don't think he's getting enough attention.

Comparing the Brett Favre and Ime Udoka stories

Brett Favre - American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

Recent text messages between the former NFL quarterback and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant became public knowledge. The messages were extremely damaging as they show both having a role in the welfare scandal. The text messages displayed them both trying to misappropriate $5 million.

The Hall of Famer worked to bring in five million in funding for a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. He has continually stated that he did nothing wrong from the very onset of the investigation. The 52-year-old was recently interviewed by the FBI. Favre has been slammed by fans and analysts alike, including Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.

Brett Favre could find himself in a lot of legal trouble for his part in the Mississippi welfare scandal. It is also very possible that this storyline is only just getting started.

Udoka's relationship is considered a violation of the organization's guidelines. The proposed penalty for Udoka is largely unprecedented for a sitting head coach in the NBA. He is likely to be suspended for the entire season. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as the franchise's head coach, losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Both stories are noteworthy for different reasons, but Udoka's is being seen everywhere while Favre's is being discarded. There are a number of reasons as to why the Celtics head coach is trending.

In the end, we'll see as either story will still be in the news cycle. Yet, the question is which one do people care about more?

