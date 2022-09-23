"Ime Udoka cheating already got more news coverage than Brett Favre stealing 5 million dollars" - Fans point out disparity in coverage of Celtics HC and Hall of Fame QB's stories

Brett Favre is entrenched in a welfare scandal involving millions of dollars that's not quite dominating the headlines. However, when news broke of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka having a relationship with a female member of the team's staff, it was plastered all over social media. NFL fans took notice when it came to the coverage of the former Packers quarterback and Udoka.
Many fans took note of the media imbalance in news coverage when it comes to both stories:
While Brett Favre has been in the headlines quite a bit, fans certainly don't think he's getting enough attention.
Comparing the Brett Favre and Ime Udoka stories
Recent text messages between the former NFL quarterback and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant became public knowledge. The messages were extremely damaging as they show both having a role in the welfare scandal. The text messages displayed them both trying to misappropriate $5 million.
The Hall of Famer worked to bring in five million in funding for a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. He has continually stated that he did nothing wrong from the very onset of the investigation. The 52-year-old was recently interviewed by the FBI. Favre has been slammed by fans and analysts alike, including Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.
Brett Favre could find himself in a lot of legal trouble for his part in the Mississippi welfare scandal. It is also very possible that this storyline is only just getting started.
Udoka's relationship is considered a violation of the organization's guidelines. The proposed penalty for Udoka is largely unprecedented for a sitting head coach in the NBA. He is likely to be suspended for the entire season. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as the franchise's head coach, losing to the Golden State Warriors.
Both stories are noteworthy for different reasons, but Udoka's is being seen everywhere while Favre's is being discarded. There are a number of reasons as to why the Celtics head coach is trending.
In the end, we'll see as either story will still be in the news cycle. Yet, the question is which one do people care about more?