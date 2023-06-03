Russell Wilson was apparently close to playing for the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

That’s what Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop and Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk discussed in a YouTube video that surfaced two days ago.

However, Wilson had a no-trade clause in his contract, allegedly refusing to play for the Eagles. Philadelphia seemingly got the better of it in the end as Jalen Hurts led the team to Super Bowl LVII.

While Eagles fans have much to celebrate for having a championship contender, some of them are still salty after hearing what Wilson did.

Instead, Russell Wilson joined the Denver Broncos. The Seattle Seahawks traded him and a 2022 fourth-round selection to the AFC West team. In return, the Broncos gave up Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, and five draft picks.

The Seahawks arguably got the better end of the deal after making the playoffs with a 9-8 record behind Geno Smith’s heroics. Wilson’s long-time backup earned his first Pro Bowl selection after leading the league in completion percentage. He also won NFL Comeback Player of the Year last season.

Conversely, the Broncos finished at 5-12, with head coach Nathaniel Hackett lasting only 15 games. Denver finished last in points per game (16.9) despite ranking 21st in total yards per game (325.1).

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the defeat, Hurts showed he was franchise quarterback material, earning him a blockbuster five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are hoping for a better 2023 season

Despite a disappointing first season in Denver, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defended Wilson during his appearance on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast.

Aside from Russell Wilson proving his critics wrong, the Broncos also brought in Sean Payton to call the shots. Both of them have won a Super Bowl, a fact that the team’s fans hope can help turn their fortunes around.

Payton led the New Orleans Saints to three NFC Championship Games and nine seasons of at least 10 victories. He will use his championship expertise to end Denver’s playoff drought, which stretches from 2016.

Since Payton was still under contract with New Orleans, the Broncos gave away a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder to hire him. Denver also received a 2024 third-rounder aside from Payton.

However, some NFL pundits like FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams do not believe Payton’s mentorship can revitalize Wilson’s game.

Therefore, the Broncos might be looking for an exit strategy because he has five years left in his $242.5 million contract extension.

