Tom Brady is one of many high-profile athletes and celebrities who invested a large sum of money into the cryptocurrency platform FTX.

He was also one of their biggest investors, reportedly owning more than a million shares of the common stock, worth around $45 million. His ex-wife Gisele Bundchen also owned an additional stake worth around $25 million.

In addition to being investors in the company when it was still on the ground floor, Brady and Bundchen also became ambassadors for FTX. They helped promote the business through their personal social media channels as well as starring in some of their advertisement commercials.

Brady's financial commitment to the company has reportedly gone to waste as FTX has officially filed for bankruptcy.

The former NFL quarterback is not expected to be legally refunded for any of his contributions. This all comes as a result of founder Sam Bankman-Fried facing federal criminal prosecution for reportedly misappropriating $8 billion in funds illegally.

While Brady isn't necessarily facing criminal charges for being involved with FTX, he has been named in some lawsuits for promoting it.

Despite dealing with this situation, as well as massive financial losses, Brady was seemingly more concerned about something else when he heard the shocking news of the crypto company's downfall.

According to the New York Times:

"As the FTX cryptocurrency exchange imploded last fall, Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, made an urgent phone call."

"He dialed Sina Nader, FTX’s head of partnerships. The exchange’s staff was in the middle of a crisis meeting with its beleaguered founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Mr. Nader couldn’t answer. “I never would’ve expected to decline a call from Tom Brady,” he said."

" “He was concerned,” Mr. Nader said. “The very first thing he asked me was: ‘Sina, how are you doing? I know you put your heart and soul into this.’ ” "

Despite the difficult circumstances of his own, Brady showed an incredible amount of compassion in this situation, especially towards Sina Nader. While Tom Brady's net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, so he can obviously afford it, losing $45 million dollars is a tough loss for anyone.

Which professional athletes invested in FTX with Tom Brady?

FTX investors

Tom Brady wasn't the only big-named professional athlete to be involved with investing in the cryptocurrency powerhouse FTX.

Among the many include Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Udonis Haslem, Trevor Lawrence, Naomi Osaka, Shohei Ohtani, and David Ortiz. They are all facing the same lawsuit as Brady for promoting a peddling unregulated securities.

