"He should stay retired" - NFL analyst suggests Tom Brady picking football over Gisele Bundchen and his kids could lead to his marriage crumbling

There is still one week until the NFL season kicks off, but news about Tom Brady still seems to be dominating the headlines. The veteran quarterback has had an interesting offseason to say the least.

He first announced his retirement and then 40 days later, changed his mind. He took an 11-day absence from training camp for personal reasons and when he did return to the team, had an interesting take on life at his age.

Rumors swirled about possible reasons for his absence, from competing on FOX's "The Masked Singer" to going to the Bahamas. Now, news of a possible rift between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife Gisele Bundchen has ramped up.

On FOX Soorts Radio's The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, the hosts discussed a recent story reported by Page Six. The report said that the couple is currently arguing about his football career.

It has been well-known for several years that Gisele Bundchen wanted Tom Brady to retire from football and spend more time with his family. When he announced his retirement earlier this year, the legendary quarterback had said that he was stepping away from the game to do just that.

Apparently, Brady's decision to 'un-retire' wasn't a joint decision by the couple and there have been arguments about it. Reports are that Bundchen left their home in Tampa, Florida, and is in Costa Rica.

Parker believes that the Page Six story is believable and the 'fight' could well be happening with the couple. Broussard agreed and stated that if that is really the only issue in their marriage, then Tom Brady should have stayed retired and not come back to the game.

"I agree with you, (the story) is very believable...And I'll say this. And I don't know, you know, are there other problems in their marriage? And this is maybe a final straw. That could be the case, too, right?

"But for the sake of discussion, if this is like it, this is the main problem, we're good everywhere else. You know, she just wants him home. It's not fair that she's been watching the kids all these years.

He then gave his main opinion:

"And Rob, find out how old his kids are. Their kids are together. And she's just like, look, we talked about this. You said you were retired. I need you at home. Your kids want to see you. If this is the issue right, I must say this. He should retire. He should have retired. He should stay retired."

How long have Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen been married?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen began dating in December 2006 after being set up on a blind date. The couple married in February 2009.

During the ESPN+ documentary Man in the Arena, Bundchen revealed that she hated the game of football when the couple began dating.

"I thought it was the most boring thing I've ever seen in my life. I was like, 'What are they doing? Why do they stop all the time? Where is the goal?'

"In the end, I was like, 'God, I don't know what to tell this guy. He's gonna ask me, 'How was the game?' I was like, 'Oh, it was great!' I didn't understand anything."

Although she said that she now loves the game, perhaps Tom Brady being 45 years old has made her feel that she is ready for him to move away from the sport.

