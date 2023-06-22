IN PHOTOS: Sauce Gardner shows off stunning torso tattoo ahead of Jets' training camp

Sauce Gardner proved to the NFL why the Jets took him fourth overall in last year's NFL Draft. The young cornerback led the league with 20 passes defended and was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Entering his sophomore season with the Jets, he will have fans talking about his new look.

Gardner posted some photos of his amazing tattoo on his torso on his Instagram story. One of the major features of the tattoo is the number 313, which is the area code of his native Detroit, Michigan.

Sauce Gardner and his torso tattoo. Credit: @saucegardner (IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The word EMPATH is spelled out above the 313 area code with an image of a bird and a man within the tattoo. It looks as though the body design holds special meaning to the 22-year-old. Last season, he also had 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions for the New York Jets.

Sauce Gardner finished eighth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting while winning Player of the Week honors last season. He was a Consensus All-American at the University of Cincinnati in his senior season and the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Which top WRs will Sauce Gardner face in the 2023 season?

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Gardner will be looking across at four of the top 10 leaders in receiving yards from last season in 2023. The Jets open up the season against Stefon Diggs and the Bills on Monday Night Football. CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys will be up next for Gardner the following week.

A.J. Brown and the defending NFC Champion Eagles will travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 6. Davante Adams and the Raiders will host the Jets in Week 10. The cornerback will face Tyreek Hill for the first time on Black Friday when the Jets host the Dolphins.

We'll see if the talented cornerback can lock down some of the NFL's best wide receivers in the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes