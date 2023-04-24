Is Stone Cold Steve Austin a Cowboys fan? WWE legend sets record straight

Stone Cold Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best WWE superstars of all time.

The legendary superstar is known for his straightforward approach when asked about anything and it was no different when asked about his favorite NFL team. In promoting his new series on A&E, Austin was asked questions that needed a "Hell Yes" or a "Hell No."

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles. Austin, who's from Victoria, Texas, responded "Hell Yes" to the Cowboys and a resounding "Hell No" to the Eagles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One player who might take offense to his answer is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Texas native says "Hell Yeah" to the Dallas Cowboys. Credit: @wweonae and @aetv (IG)

The Texas native says "Hell No" to the Philadelphia Eagles. Credit: @wweonae and @aetv (IG)

Stone Cold Steve Austin was likely not a fan of the Eagles last season and how Hurts performed. The Eagles star had a breakout season in 2022, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His 101.5 passer rating ranked him fourth in the league last season while his 13 touchdowns on the ground were tied for second-most. He finished second to Patrick Mahomes in the AP NFL MVP voting. Hurts led the Eagles to Super Bowl 57 versus Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts put on a show in the big game despite the Eagles losing in the end. He threw for 304 yards and a touchdown while rushing for three touchdowns versus the Chiefs' defense.

His performance likely contributed to him getting a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension with $179.3 million guaranteed.

Hurts will be the highest-paid player in NFL history come the start of the 2024 season. The Eagles locked up their franchise quarterback, much to the dismay of Cowboys fans like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

How Hurts has fared against Stone Cold Steve Austin's Cowboys in his career

The former Oklahoma Sooners star has faced the Dallas Cowboys four times in his young NFL career, starting three of those games. Hurts has thrown for 832 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

However, his lone win as the Eagles' starting quarterback came in Week Five last season.

We will see if Hurts can stun their NFC East rivals this upcoming season, as he looks to lead the Eagles to a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes