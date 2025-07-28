  • home icon
J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shares BTS from poolside baby shower in Minnesota

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:02 GMT
While J.J. McCarthy prepared for the upcoming 2025 NFL season at the Minnesota Vikings training camp, his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, embraced her final pregnancy days. On Sunday, Kuropas was surprised with a special poolside baby shower by her friends.

Kuropas later shared a glimpse of her pregnancy celebrations via her Instagram stories. The influencer posted a handful of pictures highlighting the decorations at the baby shower, in addition to photos with her friends. In one of her stories, Kuropas posted a group photo with all of her gal pals.

"Best People Ever!!" Kuropas wrote in the caption of that Instagram story.
For the baby shower, Kuropas was spotted wearing a beautiful blue dress with white sandals. The influencer finished her outfit with minimalistic jewelry, including silver necklaces, chains and hoop earrings.

Earlier this week, J.J. McCarthy reported to the Vikings training camp, leaving Kuropas back home. On Friday, she posted multiple mirror selfie pictures with the quarterback, embracing those final few days with McCarthy before he went to work.

"Last couple of days together before training camp," McCarthy wrote in the caption of her IG post.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, penned an emotional message reacting to the baby shower by the family

Before her friends, it was Katya Kuropas’ family who threw her a memorable baby shower earlier this month. Unlike this one, the previous baby shower was attended by just a handful of family members and their close friends.

Kuropas later shared an Instagram post to recap photos showcasing her memories from the intimate celebrations. Along with the photos, the post included a brief message from Kuropas in which she thanked her family and friends for the baby shower.

"My moms threw me the baby shower of my dreams. So many friends & family members came and showered me with all the love, I feel so blessed!! this baby is already so spoiled."
Before recapping her baby shower memories, Kuropas penned down a wholesome message while reacting to the first pregnancy news of Kamu Grugier-Hill's wife, Keely. Apart from that, Kuropas also celebrated Sam Darnold's engagement with his fiancée, Katie.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
