Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shares important update on the NFL's COVID testing 

Jerry Jones, the longtime owner of the Dallas Cowboys, shares his sentiments as to what COVID testing should look like in the NFL. Jones feels, in the near future, players that are symptomatic will be tested for COVID-19. The Cowboys owner asserts that players should only be tested if they have gone through the symptoms of the virus, as opposed to the players who are asymptomatic.

Jones states that:

“I think we will get to a point probably this week that we’ll only test if symptomatic, that’s if you’ve been vaccinated. That’s a good thing. Test when you’re symptomatic and that’s it.”

COVID-19 has run rampant all throughout the league as the regular season is almost to a close.

At this stage, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doubled down on his guarantee to continue the 2021 season accordingly, saying:

“I think everybody’s entirely focused on how do we stay safe, how do we do that in the best possible way. Dr. Sills has been consistent, as well as NFLPA medical experts and our independent experts, is the best way to do that is vaccines and boosters. That is not a full-proof mechanism, but it’s certainly the best way to do that.”

There have been some recommendations that Goodell should put a halt to the season for 3-4 weeks and return to the field after the holidays. Based on this timeline, the NFL could return towards the end of January 2022 to possibly let teams get as healthy as they can. Yet, the league’s stance is no chance of a postponement of the 2021 season. Owners like Jones would ideally llike to finish the season on time.

Jones’ Cowboys and Other Teams Will Have Newer Protocols For COVID

Due to the high amount of COVID-19 positive tests, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has come to terms on the modification of protocols in the league. One of the new changes is facial coverings are now compulsory, even for players and personnel who are fully vaccinated.

In addition, the NFL and the NFLPA will put into practice alterations when it comes to the return-to-play COVID-19 rules that will make it less difficult for players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic to make their come back to practices and games.

A fully vaccinated person who tests positive for COVID-19 has to have two negative tests within a 24-hour timeframe prior to re-entry under the prior protocols the league had in place. Furthermore, the NFLPA is advocating for players to be given the opportunity to not play the season if they are apprehensive about changes to the protocols. It is uncertain whether the NFL would consent to such terms.

