Kylie Kelce reveals family member who has been 'still ticked' and 'annoyed' with daughter Finnley's birth

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has started to open up about her post-pregnancy life after giving birth to daughter Finnley on Sunday. While most people around Kylie have been happy about the couple welcoming a new family member, some members of the Kelce family have been "annoyed" about it.

On Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie revealed her three daughters' reactions to welcoming newborn sibling Finnley to the family. Kylie confessed that it had been her daughter Bennett, who was "annoyed" and "ticked" about Finnley's birth.

"Benny is still ticked. She is annoyed. She told me, ‘Put baby down. Why baby came?’ It’s not going great." Kylie said (Timestamp: 24:41).

As for Wyatt and Elliotte, the two have been quite "excited" about their new sibling. Talking about their reactions, Kylie said:

"And Ellie is excited and wants to be helpful. They both just keep wanting to touch her piggies. It’s funny because Ellie keeps coming by and going, ‘Can I touch her piggies?’ And I’m like, ‘She’s sleeping.’ and she’s like, ‘OK, can I touch her piggies?’ We’ve had a few waking moments just because we needed to touch piggies. And she’ll be better for it."

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, revealed incident that left her 'very surprised' with ex-NFL star

Apart from talking about her daughters' reaction to Finnley's birth, Kylie Kelce also reviewed her husband Jason's support during the labor.

During the podcast, Kylie said she was "very surprised" with Jason and talked about the reason for it (Timestamp: 10:39):

"Jason did not bring an air mattress. I was actually very surprised about that. But he did bring his fan, and he didn't fan it on me. We are definitely regulars in labor and delivery to a point that we really, at this point, have regular nurses that we see, and I love it there. It's like a second home at this point. We do get in and get out."

Before sharing details of her hospital visit with Jason Kelce, Kylie made headlines for revealing the backstory of how the couple picked their newborn's name. Besides, Kylie has also made it clear that she will not entertain the criticism she has been receiving for her daughter's name.

