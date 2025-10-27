NFL HOFer Antonio Gates accused of participating in allegedly rigged Miami poker game 3 days after Chauncey Billups' arrest in NBA gambling scandal

The NBA's ongoing gambling controversy may have just claimed its first victim in the NFL circle.

Ad

On Sunday, journalist Pablo Torre claimed that Hall of Famer Antonio Gates had hosted and played in an allegedly rigged poker tournament organized in Miami by a certain Curtis Meeks, who was indicted by the federal government on Thursday as part of "Operation Royal Flush":

Pablo Torre 👀 @PabloTorre @pablofindsout 🚨➕ Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates hosted — and played in — an allegedly rigged Miami poker game, sources with direct knowledge tell @pablofindsout, that was organized by Curtis Meeks. Meeks was indicted by the federal government Thursday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The development comes in the wake of multiple arrests made by the FBI on Thursday. Among those implicated were Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A statement from Unites States Attorney Joseph Nocella stated that famous former players acted as "face cards" who would lure "fish" to poker games. There, the suspects would use the likes of "rigged shuffling machines and specially designed contacts lenses and sunglasses to read the backs of playing cards, which ensured that the victims would lose big."

Ad

It concluded:

"Today’s indictment and arrests sounds the final buzzer for these cheaters."

Gates was not among those arrested, and he has yet to comment on the matter.

ALSO READ: "Worst possible thing for NFL": Mike Florio links inaccurate Lamar Jackson injury update to NBA gambling scandal while speculating worse outcome ahead

Man who lost $1 million in poker claims NFL player acted as front man in gambling scheme

In a related development, a purported victim of the NBA gambling ring narrated how he and some friends lost $1 million in a night. In an interview with the New York Post, he recalled how they had been invited to a poker game by a certain professional athlete - whom he identified as a former NFL player.

Ad

Then, the major blow happened:

“During the game, we were around a bunch of bad guys, and they were trying to suck every bit away from us. And they did. They did a good job, and I’m still shell-shocked to this day from that night.”

He then went on to condemn alleged ringleader Curtis Meeks as “the most despicable human I’ve ever been around in my entire life”:

Ad

“The level he will go to get other people’s money is just disgusting. I’ve since found out that what he’s done to us, he’s done to many other people. This was not a freak occurrence.”

The NFL, which issued a memo to players, coaches, and other employees in the wake of the scandal's revelation and is currently investigating possible collusion by the Baltimore Ravens on Lamar Jackson's injury status, has so far declined to give any comment on the account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension