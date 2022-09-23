"We've all seen the weight loss. I don't think that's part of the TB12 plan" - NFL insiders notice unusual behavioral patterns from Tom Brady in 2022

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 at the start of the 2022 season with their win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. However, the quarterback has been dealing with issues off the field, and some NFL insiders have taken notice.

On a recent edition of the Patriots Talk podcast, NFL reporter Rick Stroud joined host Tom E. Curran for a conversation about the quarterback.

Stroud, who covers the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times, said there's something impacting Brady personally, considering his weight loss:

"I think there is obviously something in his personal life that is affecting him. We've all seen the weight loss. I don't think that's part of the TB12 plan."

Stroud also noted the quarterback's recent behavior of tossing a tablet and his short temper on the field against the Saints:

"Maybe it is, I don't know. From what we saw out there on the field Sunday, he was very short-tempered. He's tablet-throwing Tommy now. Jumping on his own players for dropping passes and things like that. He even said on his podcast that he was a little too wound up."

During the NFC South matchup, the three-time NFL MVP took his apparent frustration out on a Microsoft tablet. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was also seen trash-talking Brady, which led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Lattimore getting physical and earning an ejection from the game.

Tom Brady and his offseason

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The 45-year-old quarterback had one of the more complex offseasons in recent memory. He initially retired in February, only to announce his return for his 23rd NFL season in 40 days. This reportedly didn't sit well with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. She is rumored to be in New York while the seven-time Super Bowl-winner is in Miami.

Brady addressed the attention drawn to his personal life this offseason, saying:

“I think it’s just part of our life. We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

So far, it seems that the 15-time Pro Bowler is doing a great job as the Buccaneers are undefeated early on. We'll see how Brady fares as this season continues on.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Patriots Talk podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far