Patrick Mahomes' mother checks off major bucket list destination in stunning fashion

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field on Sunday night in hopes of reaching the AFC title game yet again. His mom, Randi Mahomes, is already in New York ready to support her son against the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game, but before she did so, she made a stop.

Randi Mahomes posted a photo of herself at nearby Niagara Falls on the New York/Canada border. In the caption, she said that visiting Niagara Falls was on her bucket list of places she wanted to visit in her lifetime:

"Bucket list ✔️ Niagara Falls USA #blessed"

Randi Mahomes can be seen jumping in excitement in the snow with Niagara Falls behind her. Less than one hour after the photo was posted on Instagram, Mahomes had received over 1,300 likes, which included one from her son Jackson. He expressed his excitement for his mother getting the opportunity to visit the popular tourist location.

Patrick Mahomes goes viral for wearing Crocs to Chiefs photo shoot

The Kansas City Chiefs recently had a photo shoot to honor their team captains for the year. The shoot was considered formal as all of the captains wore suits and dress shoes. Well, except for one. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a suit, but apparently lost his shoes as he showed up in a pair of white Crocs.

The quarterback was heard asking the photographer if shoes were necessary for the photo. The photographer then asked if he had any shoes with him.

The video and photos of Patrick Mahomes' choice of footwear went viral, as did the response from his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany commented on the video of Mahomes' shoe choice and insisted that she put a pair of dress shoes in his bag for the photo shoot. What exactly happened to the shoes in unknown, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proceeded with the photos by wearing his rubber footwear.

"I definitely put shoes in there….come onnnnn😂🤦🏼‍♀️ @patrickmahomes," Brittany Mahomes posted.

The photographer apparently didn't mind the choice of footwear as the shoot continued.