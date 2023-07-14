Peyton Manning reveals what Patrick Mahomes footage was left out of Netflix hit ‘Quarterback’

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions has come out with another hit program. The 'Quarterback', which debuted on Netflix earlier this week, documents three NFL quarterbacks' journeys through the 2022 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota all opened up their lives on and off the field to cameras.

In a recent interview about his collaboration with NFL Films and Netflix, Manning spoke about the quarterbacks being eager to do the project. He said that Mahomes definitely wanted to take part so that he could document his career for his children to watch when they are older.

He also revealed that Patrick Mahomes wanted to run it by his head coach, Andy Reid, before he agreed.

The New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel said that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback asked Manning to talk to the head coach.

Reid told Manning that while he has the green light for his quarterback to participate, there was one condition.

"Reid’s conditions were that his own meetings not be recorded, and Manning had no issues with that."

Reid asked that the cameras not be present during team meetings. To which the NFL Hall of Famer had no problems agreeing to.

“There’s a trust factor. I promised all these guys that anything they didn’t want in it wasn’t gonna be in it,” Manning said.

He even said that he told all three quarterbacks that they could choose which type of content they wanted to be aired.

“These guys had to be comfortable with everything. At the same time, we felt like we wanted to tell the story of what it’s like to be a quarterback and all that goes with it.”

The former Broncos quarterback said that he wanted Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota to be comfortable with what was captured on camera. But they also wanted to make sure that their journeys were being shown completely as well.

Clearly, his vision for the series paid off. As of Friday morning, it was the number one show on Netflix. This is a big step for Omaha Productions and the NFL for their first series surrounding the league on the streaming service.

Peyton Manning said that he wouldn't have signed up for 'Quarterback'

Since retiring from the National Football League, Peyton Manning has soared with his company Omaha Productions. The company produces the Manningcast on Monday Night Football and other ESPN+ shows.

With the latest success, of Quarterback on Netflix, Manning has spoken about the process of creating the show. He sees it mainly as a way to showcase what NFL quarterbacks do on a daily basis to prepare.

He also said that if he was asked to do the show when he was playing, he would have said no.

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, the retired quarterback said that when he was younger, there was no way he would have done so.

"As a young quarterback, I would not have done it."

The legendary former quarterback added that the preparation he put into his job may have been too much for him to allow cameras in. The show does document some tough times, especially for Marcus Mariota, who lost his starting job the same week he and his wife welcomed their first daughter.

Manning, though, hasn't ruled out another season of the show to be filmed this upcoming season.

