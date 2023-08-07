ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark cannot understand why play-callers like Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa refuse to be featured in Netflix’s documentary series “Quarterback.”

The former NFL defensive back, who played for three teams, tweeted:

“It seems everyday we hear of another player saying no to the @netflix ‘Quarterback’ show. I find it odd because the show was amazing. Made the players look great and Pat Mahomes won the MVP & Super Bowl. Heck Kirk [Cousins] had a great year too. Also, I wonder why they have to say it aloud.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Guess it’s a good way to say ‘I’m all about ball,’ but does that make them more about ball that Pat Mahomes? Strange times!”

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 It seems everyday we hear of another player saying no to the @netflix “Quarterback” show. I find it odd because the show was amazing. Made the players look great and Pat Mahomes won the MVP & Super Bowl. Heck Kirk had a great year too. Also, I wonder why they have to say it… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The inaugural season of the reality-based program featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. Throughout eight episodes, viewers witnessed how these athletes prepared for their season while juggling their personal responsibilities.

The show also closely examined how Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings in the greatest comeback in NFL history. The premier season revealed Mahomes’ frustration with his ankle injury and how he played through it as well.

While the success of “Quarterback” led to another season, no one has agreed to go on camera and microphone for their entire campaign.

According to CBS3 Philadelphia sports anchor Pat Gallen, Jalen Hurts refused to be featured in Seasons 1 and 2 of “Quarterback.” After leading the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, he will have additional weight upon his shoulders after signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Pat Gallen @PatGallenCBS3



Also wouldn’t admit he rewatched the Super Bowl aside from saying he’s “moved on.”



@CBSPhiladelphia Jalen Hurts says he turned down seasons 1&2 of Quarterback on Netflix.Also wouldn’t admit he rewatched the Super Bowl aside from saying he’s “moved on.”@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/1BOnCYrkiJ

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa, one of the quarterbacks Ryan Clark called out, declined to be one of the featured players because he values his privacy.

NFL Network national reporter Cameron Wolfe tweeted:

“Tua Tagovailoa says he was approached by Netflix in regards to being a part of the 'Quarterback' series, but he’s not interested right now.

“Tua said he watched it this summer, but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person.”

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe



Tua said he watched it this summer but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person. Tua Tagovailoa says he was approached by Netflix in regards to being apart of the Quarterback series but he’s not interested right now.Tua said he watched it this summer but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person. pic.twitter.com/kfYh7wLsbf

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears also declined to be featured in “Quarterback.”

Is Ryan Clark being fooled about Quarterback’s Season 2 roster?

While Ryan Clark has called out Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts for refusing additional exposure, there’s a theory that the refusals are done by design.

Some football fans and experts speculate that the producers wanted to keep the roster of quarterbacks for the upcoming season a secret. Hence, one of the three quarterbacks mentioned earlier could have agreed to be on the show.

Instead, they have publicly declared their refusal to keep attention away from him and to maintain the mystery of who will be on camera.

Before becoming an NFL analyst, Ryan Clark made a career anticipating quarterback passes. He was a safety for the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Clark made one Pro Bowl and won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers.