Kenny Pickett won over some Steelers fans last season as he took over for future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as the franchise quarterback. The former University of Pittsburgh star drew comparison with his small hands during last year's NFL Draft.

Recently, a Steelers fan compared Pickett to an NBA great. The fan seemed to have compared the Steelers' young quarterback to Michael Jordan. While it came off as a joke, NFL fans took to Reddit to go after the comparison.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The meme with the Pickett - MJ comparison. Credit: Reddit

Other fans created theories to confirm that the Pickett-Jordan comparison has some merit:

Pickett started 12 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. It was the second-most yards thrown in a season by a rookie quarterback in franchise history. He led the Steelers on four game-winning drives and three comeback wins.

The Oakhurst, New Jersey, native had a steller senior season with the Pitt Panthers, throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. He won both ACC Offensive Player of the Player and ACC Player of the Year honors.

Pickett was the second quarterback in school history to be taken in the first round of the draft. Dan Marino went 27th overall to the Dolphins in the 1983 draft.

Notable matchups for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers this season

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Steelers open their season against NFC powerhouse San Francisco 49ers. Kenny Pickett will lead Pittsburgh to Seattle in Week 17 to face another playoff team from last year in the Seahawks.

Yet, the team will have competition within the AFC North as they will face the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals twice this season.

Pittsburgh ended its 2022 season with a 9-8 record and in the third place in the division. The quarterback will be looking to lead the Steelers to the playoffs and avoid their first losing season since 1999.

Poll : 0 votes