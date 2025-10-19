  • home icon
  Suni Lee drops 4-word message for Vikings 5 days after sharing Victoria's Secret runway with Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer

Suni Lee drops 4-word message for Vikings 5 days after sharing Victoria's Secret runway with Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 19, 2025 19:27 GMT
Suni Lee drops 4-word message for Vikings 5 days after sharing Victoria
Suni Lee drops 4-word message for Vikings 5 days after sharing Victoria's Secret runway with Justin Herbert's GF Madison Beer (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Suni Lee, who is a Minnesota native, made a special appearance at the Vikings versus Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday. In a clip shared by the team on Instagram, the Olympic gymnast addressed the team's fans from U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I am so excited to be here. SKOL Vikings," Lee said.

She reposted it on her account.

"YAY YAY, let's GO," Lee wrote.

In a separate story, she shared a mirror selfie hours before the game.

"SKOLLLL," Lee wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sunisalee)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sunisalee)

Lee's Week 7 appearance came five days after she became the first Olympic athlete to walk at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She wore a pink sports bra with “PINK” written across the front, which she paired it with green athletic shorts that had white trim. A pink jacket hung over her arms, and she completed the look with high-heeled sandals, hoop earrings and bracelets.

LA Chargers quaterback Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, also walked the runway and performed live.

Beer wore a dramatic look with runway-ready wings, joining a lineup that included Karol G, TWICE and Missy Elliott.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles and Suni Lee's glamorous reunion at Chicago Bears game

Simone Biles and Suni Lee attended the the Chicago Bears-Dallas Cowboys Week 3 matchup.

Biles' husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, shared a recap on Instagram from the game at Soldier Field.

In one of the clips, Biles and Lee lip-synched to a viral Kim Kardashian audio.

“OK guys, so we’re back," Biles and Lee said. "Did you miss us? ’Cause we missed you.”

The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-14 on Sept. 21.

While on vacation in Belize with Owens in July, Biles posted photos wearing a black printed swimsuit, black sunglasses and a gold necklace. Lee reacted with three emojis.

“😍😍😍 ," Lee wrote.

Lee has other NFL ties, including a campaign with Travis Kelce. She joined a star-studded “dream team” for American Eagle’s new clothing line in August, which was led by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

