Deion Sanders crossed over to the world of entertainment in the 1990s due to his personality and budding music career. The NFL legend took his talents to SNL as the host in February 1995 and didn't disappoint. Sanders took the stage on the show to perform his songs Must Be The Money and It's On.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former NFL cornerback's performance on the show:

Ignorant Gun Noises @FingersLiberace x @napkingcolejr Deion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing thisDeion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing this 😂 Deion is a living legend https://t.co/hanS9dxy5p Black excellence twitter.com/napkingcolejr/… Black excellence twitter.com/napkingcolejr/…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Blackmon 🍷 @WillBlackmon

They don’t make em like this anymore twitter.com/napkingcolejr/… x @napkingcolejr Deion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing thisDeion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing this 😂 Deion is a living legend https://t.co/hanS9dxy5p A whole legend.They don’t make em like this anymore A whole legend. They don’t make em like this anymore 😂 twitter.com/napkingcolejr/…

Peasant Gamer @Botiemaster @napkingcolejr Only Neon Deion, aside from Prince, was ever cool enough to wear stuff like that and make it work for them. @napkingcolejr Only Neon Deion, aside from Prince, was ever cool enough to wear stuff like that and make it work for them.

Other fans offered praise to the NFL legend for his style and his place in NFL history:

Hitbox dawg @FatsDomino09 x @napkingcolejr Deion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing thisDeion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing this 😂 Deion is a living legend https://t.co/hanS9dxy5p Prime time a top 5 nfl player all time. I felt that when that Nigga said “my bust gotta be I a different room in the HOF cause a lot of these boiz getting shouldn’t be next to me” and that’s FAX! twitter.com/napkingcolejr/… Prime time a top 5 nfl player all time. I felt that when that Nigga said “my bust gotta be I a different room in the HOF cause a lot of these boiz getting shouldn’t be next to me” and that’s FAX! twitter.com/napkingcolejr/…

L.A. @LA_isOfficial @DeionSanders twitter.com/napkingcolejr/… x @napkingcolejr Deion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing thisDeion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing this 😂 Deion is a living legend https://t.co/hanS9dxy5p There will never be another There will never be another 😂 @DeionSanders twitter.com/napkingcolejr/…

The Favorite 🪂. @Say_No_Moss x @napkingcolejr Deion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing thisDeion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing this 😂 Deion is a living legend https://t.co/hanS9dxy5p There will never be another Deion sanders. twitter.com/napkingcolejr/… There will never be another Deion sanders. twitter.com/napkingcolejr/…

Big Water @WaterNGlasses x @napkingcolejr Deion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing thisDeion is a living legend Deion Sanders won a Super Bowl with the 49ers then the following week he was on snl doing this 😂 Deion is a living legend https://t.co/hanS9dxy5p No athlete has or had more swag than Prime twitter.com/napkingcolejr/… No athlete has or had more swag than Prime twitter.com/napkingcolejr/…

Sanders hosted the show over a week after he and the San Francisco 49ers won Super Bowl XXIX in Miami. The cornerback had an interception in the 49-26 victory. Sanders' teammate, quarterback Steve Young, won Super Bowl MVP honors with 326 yards passing and six touchdowns.

The show saw the multi-talented athlete perform with SNL great Chris Farley in a sketch titled "Deion Meets Sick Boy." The then-49ers star also joined Adam Sandler in a sketch where he plays a rapper that does simple lyrics.

However, it was his performance in his flashy pink suit that night that fans remember the most.

How many Super Bowls did Deion Sanders win in his career?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders

The six-time All-Pro left the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 1994 season to play for the 49ers and get his first ring. He left San Francisco to play for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1995 season, achieving his second and final Super Bowl victory.

Sanders played four more seasons with Dallas and joined Washington in 2000. He retired after that season for three years before returning to the league at age 37, this time with the Baltimore Ravens.

In his 14-year NFL career, the Hall of Famer had 53 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and a sack. He also had a total of nine touchdowns on special teams (six on punt returns and three on kickoffs).

Poll : 0 votes