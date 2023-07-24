What happened to Everson Griffen? Former Vikings DE arrested on DUI charges

Jail records revealed that former NFL defensive end Everson Griffen was arrested for alleged impaired driving.

While he was not formally charged, he was booked into the Carver County Jail at 12:41 p.m. and released an hour later.

Griffen’s last NFL stint was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. It was his second tour of duty with the NFC North squad.

That year, he revealed his battle with bipolar disorder. It got to a point where the authorities and mental health experts went to his residence after he shared an alarming Instagram video.

In a related statement released by the Vikings, they shared support for Everson Griffen by saying:

“Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing proper resources for him and his family.”

The former USC standout also dealt with his mental health battles when he threatened to assault the staff of Minneapolis’ Hotel Ivy on September 2018. A related report released by the Minnetrista Police Department revealed that Griffen was exhibiting signs of paranoia.

Everson Griffen’s football career

The Arizona native played high school football for Agua Fria in Avondale. After which, he played for the Trojans under head coach Pete Carroll.

Everson Griffen introduced himself as an imposing presence on defense by winning the 2007 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year award. He had 21 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games that season.

Two years later, he became a Second Team All-Pac 10 member after tallying 45 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

He declared for the 2010 NFL Draft after three seasons at USC. The Vikings drafted him in the fourth round, 99 selections after top overall pick Sam Bradford.

Griffen’s first stint with the Vikings lasted until 2019. During that time, he became a four-time Pro Bowler and a 2017 Second Team All-Pro member. That year, he had a career-high 13 sacks, 45 tackles, and three forced fumbles.

His efforts helped Minnesota finish the regular season at 13-3. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Game.

After ten seasons with the Vikings, Everson Griffen signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on August 2020. Two months later, he was traded to the Detroit Lions for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Griffen ended up playing 14 games in 2020, tallying 33 tackles, six sacks, and four passes defended.

Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings in 2021. He rejoined the team after initially being cut in August. He also suffered a concussion after a single-vehicle accident a month later.

Griffen was limited to nine games that season after being placed on the non-football illness list due to mental health concerns. Despite fewer games, he still had five sacks, nearly matching his 2020 total.

