"Why are they touching you?" - Gisele Bundchen reveals why her daughter hated watching her wear makeup

Gisele Bundchen may not have walked any fashion runways recently, but she is still known as one of the most famous supermodels of our generation. In an interview with ELLE magazine, Bundchen said that she realized this summer that her nine-year-old daughter Vivian is not truly aware of certain aspects of the fashion industry and just how famous her mother is in the business.

While on a family trip to Paris, France, Bundchen had a photo shoot booked and decided to take Vivian along with her. She said that it was the first time in a few years that her daughter accompanied her. Apparently, her youngest child wasn't impressed with the makeup and hair looks that were chosen for her famous mom.

“She saw me with all these different hairdos and makeup—she didn’t understand why. She’s like, ‘Mommy, you look so much prettier without all that! Why are they touching you? Can they stop?’ ”

She said that she simply told her daughter that this was part of the fashion industry and what takes place during a photo shoot.

“Listen, this is fashion!”

Needless to say, it doesn't seem that Vivian is quite impressed with the fashion industry.

Does Gisele Bundchen want husband Tom Brady to retire?

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

In the ELLE magazine interview, Gisele Bundchen elaborated on her career plans. While the interview took place before NFL training camp began, there are some clues as to how the supermodel feels about her husband's career. She said, at the time, that she would love for him to be more involved with their family. She also said that she wants him to "follow his joy," which could indicate that she supports him returning for his 23rd NFL season.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bundchen did note the sacrifices she has made since marrying Tom Brady. She said that she moved to Boston to support him and his career. She said that raising her children and being there all the time to see them grow up makes her very happy. But she also stated that she is now ready to get back to what she wanted to do in life. While that could be modeling, it could also be the environmental work that she is so passionate about.

“I’ve done my part, which is to be there for Tom. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

It would seem, by Gisele Bundchen's own words, that, while she plans on showing support for Brady and his NFL career, she isn't going to continue to put her priorities and goals on hold.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ELLE magazine and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe