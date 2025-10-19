Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, has been enjoying her second pregnancy, which the couple announced in September 2025. Almost a month later, the Warners celebrated the gender reveal of their 2nd child, and the social media influencer shared a glimpse of it via an Instagram reel on Friday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney shared a clip in which Warner carried his son, Beau Anthony, around his waist, while his wife opened a paper box with two cupcakes inside. The couple used pancakes for the gender reveal. The two took the first bite of the cake together to discover pink filling inside, revealing that they were having a baby girl.In the caption of the post, Sydney grew emotional and penned down a brief note, expressing her feelings about the gender reveal.&quot;Life knew we were gonna need a little extra sunshine this year. Let’s hope Beau warms up to the idea soon enough. Sweet days are ahead,&quot; Sydney wrote.Will Levis' ex-GF Victoria Fuller loses it over Fred Warner and wife Sydney's 2nd child gender reveal (Image Credit: Sydney/IG)The gender reveal was celebrated by fans and NFL celebrities, who shared their wholesome messages congratulating Sydney and Fred Warner in the comment section of the Instagram post. Will Levis' ex-girlfriend, Victoria Fuller, too dropped a hilarious reaction. Expressing her excitement for Sydney and Fred's second child, Fuller wrote:&quot;A mini syd. I can’t handle it !!!&quot;Victoria Fuller started dating the Tennessee Titans' quarterback Will Levis around April 2024. The couple had a 1-year-long relationship, which ended in April 2025. Five months after parting ways with Fuller, Levis hard-launched his new romance with girlfriend Kaley Champion via his social media.Fred Warner's wife Sydney shared 'game changer' pregnancy habitFred Warner's wife, Sydney, has embraced her second pregnancy journey, including the struggles it came with. Earlier this week, Sydney went into detail about her one pregnancy habit that has helped her avoid the need to visit a chiropractor. Opening up about the habit via her Instagram story, the social media influencer wrote:“Urging all mamas to keep working out through pregnancy if that’s in your regular schedule pre-pregnancy. It's a game-changer. If I skip a day, I’m in pain, so this is the way I’m staying out of the chiropractor this pregnancy.&quot;Apart from Victoria Fuller, Sydney Warner's gender reveal post also received a special 2-word reaction from Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. Before sharing a glimpse into the gender reveal, Sydney penned down an emotional note, expressing her support for Fred Warner as he recovered from a leg injury.