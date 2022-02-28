"That's what needs to happen for them to win their Super Bowl" - NFL analyst outlines what Packers must do with Aaron Rodgers to win

Aaron Rodgers' decision is said to be days away. It appears that the Green Bay Packers are making any and all efforts to ensure that they have the salary cap to be able to retain their quarterback.

Over the weekend, the Packers reduced their salary cap from over $45 million to just about $25 million over the limit. While there are still plenty of moves to make, it does appear that they are making an effort.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday morning, Jeff Darlington reported that many around the league believe that all signs are pointing to Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 NFL season. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky went on to say that he agrees on the thought that the quarterback will in fact return to the Green Bay Packers.

"I think Aaron Rodgers goes back to Green Bay. I think Aaron Rodgers should go back to Green Bay. I think it's his best place for two reasons. First, individual success, which we know is important to him, is important to every great (player)... and then team success. I honestly believe the best chance for him to finally win that second Super Bowl is in Green Bay unequivocally."

Orlovsky continued with another thought, saying that if Aaron Rodgers does return to the Green Bay Packers, the best move for the team to make is to trade backup quarterback Jordan Love and get draft picks in return.

"Now if that happens (if and when Aaron Rodgers comes back), I do think there are a couple of things that need to happen. Number one, trade Jordan love. I understand that the decision to draft him (maybe) wasn't a mistake, but it's not providing any value to your football team."

Orlovsky continued by stating what the Packers could perhaps get in return for backup quarterback Jordan Love.

"See what you can get from him right now, a second or third-round pick, something if you don't believe that he's your guy and you're not willing to move on from Aaron Rodgers right now for his future. Invest in the now while utilizing him as an asset to go get more picks for this year's draft."

The final thought that Dan Orlovsky had was that the Green Bay Packers needed to get some help on offense to help wide receiver Davante Adams and some help on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Orlovsky said he feels that with all of that he mentioned, it will help the Green Bay Packers go the distance and make it to another Super Bowl.

"I think they need to get somebody as a difference-maker opposite Davante Adams...not for the regular season but it does show in the playoffs not only for teams paying attention to Davante. For some, it feels like Aaron is so dependent on Davante in the playoffs. They got to get a difference-maker in their front seven on defense (and) that's been for like three years now. I don't care if it's Demario Davis, somebody and then in the playoffs...Aaron's gonna have to play his three or four best game stretch of that season. That's what needs to happen for them to win their Super Bowl." - Dan Orlovsky

Are Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams a package deal?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams could possibly hit the free agency market in just a few short weeks. His contract extension played out throughout the 2021 NFL season and the Packers would most likely want to franchise tag him for $19 million.

However, Adams will likely ask for more than that in hopes of becoming the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers says he posted this photo last night because it's one of his favorite photos from the 2021 season. Says he appreciated Davante and Randall "holding a spot for me" when he missed the Chiefs game due to COVID.



“When I got that photo, I cried.” Aaron Rodgers says he posted this photo last night because it's one of his favorite photos from the 2021 season. Says he appreciated Davante and Randall "holding a spot for me" when he missed the Chiefs game due to COVID.“When I got that photo, I cried.” https://t.co/5H18Apz6PJ

With the Packers already restructuring their current contract to get below the remaining salary cap space, will they have the money to pay both Aaron Rodgers and Adams?

It doesn't appear that way as of right now. If the Packers can't retain Davante Adams, they may also lose Aaron Rodgers because it's believed that he will not want to play for Green Bay if he doesn't have his number one wide receiver.

Edited by LeRon Haire