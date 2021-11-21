NFL DFS Picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for November 21 | NFL Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL has many great Sunday matchups and a few possible trap games for some top teams, which will transition well into stacked lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football.
FanDuel and DraftKings is a more exciting way to play fantasy football and with a twist. There are no season-long commitments to your lineup as you draft a fresh roster for each game or week of the season. The only rule is to keep your team under the salary cap and you can't use more than four players from a single team.
FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, whereas DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to draft with.
Here you can check out some tips on building the best possible lineup of NFL players for Week 11's Sunday games.
Best FanDuel/DraftKings fantasy football lineup picks for NFL Week 11 Sunday games
QB Ryan Tannehill - $7,800 (FanDuel)/$6,700 (DraftKings) - vs Houston Texans
Even without Julio Jones and Derrick Henry on the field, Ryan Tannehill is still worth starting in fantasy football. He's facing the Houston Texans, who are still a mess even with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback. He also has some upside with his running ability. AJ Brown and Marcus Johnson were good enough to help Tannehill have over 20 points in fantasy football this week.
RB James Conner - $7,200 (FanDuel)/$6,100 (DraftKings) - vs Seattle Seahawks
James Conner has been very consistent this season in fantasy football and Chase Edmonds is still on IR. Conner has thrived as the lead man in the backfield over the last few weeks. Kyler Murray returns to the field this week and will increase Conner's fantasy stock when it comes to pass-catching. The Seattle Seahawks are 26th against the run and 29th against the pass, which should allow James Conner to shine.
RB AJ Dillon - $7,000 (FanDuel)/$6,200 (DraftKings) - vs Minnesota Vikings
AJ Dillon is another star who is making the most of his new role as a starter in the backfield and in fantasy football. Aaron Jones will be forced to miss a few weeks with a knee injury and Dillon had an amazing game last week as his replacement. He scored twice and had over 100 total yards as he helped the Green Bay Packers beat the Seahawks. He goes up against the Minnesota Vikings' 28th-ranked run defense in Week 11.
WR Deebo Samuel - $7,600 (FanDuel)/$7,800 (DraftKings) - vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Deebo Samuel has shaken off a shin injury and is good to go for Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had a great outing last week with 97 passing yards, 36 rushing yards and two scores. He could lose some targets to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, but Samuel is hitting all cylinders right now and should be heavily used in the gameplan and in your fantasy football lineup.
WR Emmanuel Sanders - $5,800 (FanDuel)/$5,300 (DraftKings) - vs Indianapolis Colts
Emmanuel Sanders fell off the map in fantasy football a few weeks ago, but he's beginning to become relevant again. The Indianapolis Colts are 20th against the pass and will likely focus heavily on Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox. Sanders could quietly be a top-15 wide receiver in fantasy football this week.
WR Marcus Johnson - $5,600(FanDuel)/$3,500 (DraftKings) - vs Houston Texans
Marcus Johnson has gone from a nobody into a top streaming option in fantasy football. Julio Jones is on IR and AJ Brown has been shut down lately, allowing Johnson 100 yards last week on five catches. Ryan Tannehill needs solid receivers to lean on right now and Marcus Johnson seems willing and able to step up into a larger role.
TE Darren Waller - $6,700 (FanDuel)/$6,100 (DraftKings) - vs Cincinnati Bengals
Darren Waller is coming off one of his worst games of the season, but he faces the Cincinnati Bengals' defense in Week 11 for a favorable matchup. The Bengals are 24th against the pass and the defense has taken a step backwards recently. Waller is seeing additional coverage since Henry Ruggs is no longer with the team, but hopefully DeSean Jackson's presence can help with that and help make Waller a top tight end in fantasy football again.
FLEX RB Michael Carter - $6,600 (FanDuel)/$5,800 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins
Michael Carter has major upside this week as the New York Jets look towards Joe Flacco as their quarterback. Carter posted over 80 yards last week against the top-ranked Buffalo Bills' defense. He's been a steady contributor to fantasy football since getting the nod to be the starter. The Miami Dolphins locked down the Baltimore Ravens last week, but Michael Carter should still have a great day.
DEF Washington Football Team - $3,500 (FanDuel)/$2,400 (DraftKings) - vs Carolina Panthers
The Washington Football Team beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and now face the struggling Carolina Panthers, who are now led by Cam Newton. No one expects Cam Newton to be anywhere near his MVP form, but he can still bring the fight. Even without Chase Young, Washington has played very well lately and is a sleeper option this week.
Total Budgets: $57,800 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,900 of $50,000 DraftKings