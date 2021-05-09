NFL: Top 25 free agents still available for teams to sign

With the NFL draft now in the rear-view mirror, one of the few ways teams can add talent to their roster is by dipping into the free-agent market.

This late in free agency, most of the top free agents have already been signed. Most players who are still free agents would likely not have made the top 100 free agents list in February.

That said, there are still some players available who can make teams better. Here are the top free agents still available for teams to have a look at.

Top 10 free agents still available

#1 - Le'Veon Bell, RB

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell is outspoken and can be a distraction in the locker room. However, he's only 29 and can still be a top-10 running back in the NFL provided he can find a team with a system he can thrive in.

With not many top running backs available in free agency, expect Bell to find a home soon.

#2 - Alshon Jeffery, WR

At 31, Alshon Jeffery still has some gas left in the tank. That said, he is coming off a bad season where he only started two games.

He has also missed time during each of the last three seasons but he can still put up 800 yards if he comes back in good shape and in the right situation.

Jeffery could be a great veteran presence in the locker room and will likely be signed soon.

#3 - Larry Fitzgerald, WR

Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald will be 38 in August, but for players like him, age is just a number.

Even at his age, Fitzgerald has the ability to find ways to get open by outsmarting defensive backs. The wide receiver can still catch for 600 yards and multiple touchdowns this upcoming season. Above all, Fitzgerald still has reliable hands and will deliver in crunch time.

According to Pro Football Reference, Fitzgerald posted a 75% catch rate on targets last season, his highest since 2015. If the veteran wide receiver has the will to play another season, expect the Arizona Cardinals to re-sign him.

#4 - Nick Mullens, QB

Nick Mullens

It's still unclear what Nick Mullens' ceiling is, but the quarterback is talented.

Mullens has shown that he can drive the ball down the field and help teams tread water in tough stretches. It's a surprise to many that he is still available.

#5 - Todd Gurley, RB

Todd Gurley is only 26 and has played in at least 14 games every season since 2016. But his knees are a constant concern.

Another big knock on Gurley is that he possibly committed the biggest mental mistake of the 2020 season. It happened against the Detroit Lions when he accidentally scored a touchdown instead of going down before the endzone. That would have ensured that the Atlanta Falcons could run down the clock and kick an easy game-winning field goal.

Instead, Gurley's touchdown meant the Lions had enough time to march down the field and score the game-winning touchdown.

With the 2021 season now in focus, Gurley will be looking to sign for a team and prove that he's still a quality running back.

Todd Gurley's touchdown mistake sets up Lions win over Falcons https://t.co/dR8GyF0zvI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 25, 2020

#6 - Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers

At one point, the now 33-year-old Richard Sherman was the best cornerback in the league.

But Sherman is now well past his prime and the 2020 season saw his play dip. However, he still has some gas in the tank and could play as a safety if needed. A veteran back like Sherman should have no trouble finding a new home quickly.

Richard Sherman says a reunion with the 49ers 'isn't out of the cards' 🤔https://t.co/wpRLj19Vmg pic.twitter.com/dRpzILk18M — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 1, 2021

#7 - Melvin Ingram, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

It wasn't too long ago that Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa were among the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. But the former had a rough season last year and, at 32, could only have a season or two left in the tank.

Before last season, Ingram had at least seven sacks each season from 2015 to 2019. Ingram may not be the force he once was but teams will struggle to find a better pass rusher available in free agency.

#8 - Blake Bortles, QB, Denver Broncos

Quarterback Blake Bortles is just 29 and still has plenty of time left in his career. Still, he is a veteran with playoff experience from his run with the Jacksonville Jaguars team that reached the AFC Championship game in 2018.

Bortles would be a nice addition to a team in playoff contention and looking for a backup quarterback. Otherwise, he could be a comfort blanket for teams with young starting quarterbacks.

#9 - Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

Golden Tate

Golden Tate was once one of the top targets for quarterback Russell Wilson in Seattle. But the veteran, who will turn 33 in August, is no longer the explosive wide receiver who could be the first or second option in an offense. He has also struggled with injuries in the past couple of campaigns.

But he was able to play in 12 games in 2020 and notched 400 yards and two touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, he can put up 600 yards in 2021.

Additionally, Tate's catch percentage went up 10% from 57.6% to 67.3% in 2020. If a team needs a receiver to catch a third-down pass or a late touchdown, Golden Tate could be a decent option for the job.

Specifically, teams that couldn't add to their receiver depth chart in the NFL draft could do worse than Tate as a stop-gap solution.

#10 - A.J. McCarron, QB, Houston Texans

A.J. McCarron has been a backup quarterback on many teams for several years. The 30-year-old is experienced and can be serviceable for teams looking to add a veteran signal-calling to their roster.

Other Top Free Agents Still Available

11) Adrian Peterson, RB

12) Tyler Eifert, TE

13) Robert Griffin III, QB

14) Brian Hoyer, QB

15) Marquise Lee, WR

16) Charles Leno, OL

17) Russell Okung, OT

18) Mitchell Schwartz, OL

19) Jesse James, TE

20) Dion Lewis, RB

21) Casey Haward, CB

22) Alfred Morris, RB

23) Eric Fisher, OL

24) Devonta Freeman, RB

25) Chris Thompson, RB