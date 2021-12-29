NFL fans divided over league discussing potential changes to COVID protocols

The 2021 NFL regular season is beginning to wind down and head towards the postseason. The primary goal of the league and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is to play the remaining games moving forward.
This is to avoid any potential delays in the playoffs, such as rescheduling.
Earlier in the week, the NFL and the NFLPA were given a major gift towards the end of the season. The Centers for Disease Control has lessened the isolation time for those with a positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five.
According to several reports, both the NFL and the NFLPA might put this into practice rather quickly in their protocols.
Overall, NFL fans are split right down the middle concerning the possible changes to the COVID-19 protocol.
On the one hand, there are fans who agree:
Twitter user Travis Moore's reaction says it all:
Another user, named Robert Butler@723, writes that the new protocol is a start:
On the other hand, there are fans who are not pleased with the development.
Twitter user "Roll Pats! AWW YEA" says the rules are retroactive and ridiculous:
Another user named Priya tweets that this move was a choice of capitalism over health:
CLB states that the protocol is "stupid":
All in all, what does this mean? Based on the protocols used by the NFL, non-vaccinated individuals who have a positive test will miss five days instead of 10.
Moreover, this would indicate that players who are fully vaccinated but have a positive test for COVID-19 can make their return in five days, even if they do not have a negative test.
This is welcome news and a significant help for the league as those in position of management and labor are doing all they can to play the game through the end of the Super Bowl.
A greater likelihood that games will be played is having players return back immediately.
What are the current NFL protocols?
Earlier in the month, the league and the players association reached an agreement on revised COVID-19 protocols. The objective was to reduce the occurrence of testing when it came to fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff.
The new protocols were instituted following the conclusion of the games in Week 15.
The league and the NFLPA said in a collective statement at the time:
"The NFL and NFLPA have been engaged with our medical advisors to address the emergence of the new Omicron variant and how to stop the spread to ensure we keep everyone safe and complete the remainder of the season responsibly. The intensive protocols implemented last week and the rescheduling of three games were designed to stop the transmission of the virus and play this week's games safely.”
In Week 15, the league moved three games due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
First, the matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns was moved from Saturday to Monday.
Then, the the week's Sunday games between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams were moved to Tuesday.
