NFL Fantasy Football Week 14: 3 Replacements for WR Randall Cobb

Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb hasn't been a standout player for fantasy football owners in 2021. He is currently WR49 with 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns, but does have three games with more than 15 fantasy football points. However, Randall Cobb ended up as a waiver-wire pickup entering Week 13. He posted more than 16 points in fantasy football, with a season-high 95 receiving yards and a score. The Packers have a bye in Week 13 and Cobb was expected to be a darkhorse player as teams prepare for the fantasy playoffs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… Green Bay Packers WR Randall Cobb had core muscle surgery last week, per @RobDemovsky Green Bay Packers WR Randall Cobb had core muscle surgery last week, per @RobDemovsky.nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%…

Unfortunately, that's not how it works in 2021. Injuries have been a killer this season and Randall Cobb was the latest streaming player to succumb and in a big way. Head coach Matt LaFleur stated that Cobb will be out for a while due to a core injury. It has since led to him getting surgery and could be out for the rest of the regular season.

3 Replacments for Randall Cobb in fantasy football Week 14

Randall Cobb hasn't been a great contributor in fantasy football, but he emerged as a viable hot hand to use during crunch time. In deep leagues, those are hard to come by and you tend to risk it on whoever is trending that week. With Cobb being a non-factor for the rest of the fantasy season, here are three replacements at FLEX/SuperFLEX for Week 14.

TE Foster Moreau - Las Vegas Raiders

Raider Nation @RaidersNationCP Foster Moreau is one big problem.. for the WFT. 😲



Foster Moreau is one big problem.. for the WFT. 😲https://t.co/rXuaAJkXe2

Foster Moreau will be the starting tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs with Darren Waller still out. He had just one catch the previous week, but the Raiders couldn't get anything going through the air. The Chiefs are a prime fantasy football matchup for Moreau, as they have allowed the second-most yards per target and 10th-most touchdowns to tight ends this season. The Chiefs' secondary is good, but they are vulnerable across the middle.

WR Jamison Crowder - New York Jets

The Jet Press @TheJetPress



Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims are in line to start alongside Jamison Crowder tomorrow.



Elijah Moore’s loss is a brutal blow. The #Jets have now placed their top-2 wide receivers on IR in a span of 7 days.Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims are in line to start alongside Jamison Crowder tomorrow.Elijah Moore’s loss is a brutal blow. The #Jets have now placed their top-2 wide receivers on IR in a span of 7 days.Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims are in line to start alongside Jamison Crowder tomorrow.Elijah Moore’s loss is a brutal blow.

The New York Jets lost Corey Davis for the season and stud receiver Elijah Moore could miss Week 14 with a quad injury. Jamison Crowder could be used as the top receiver against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the 6th-most fantasy football points to receivers in 2021 and Crowder has hovered near ten targets in several games already this season. Although it falls on Zach Wilson to get him the ball, it seems feasible to assume Crowder will see a heavy workload.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling - Green Bay Packers

Troy King @TKingMode Marquez Valdes-Scantling is someone you could flex this week especially in a deeper league. Over his last two games played

🔹 9 targets a game (26% target share )

🔹87 receiving yards

👀 Marquez Valdes-Scantling is someone you could flex this week especially in a deeper league. Over his last two games played 🔹 9 targets a game (26% target share )🔹87 receiving yards 👀 https://t.co/eFzUcw21sD

Also Read Article Continues below

MVS had his own shining moment with the Packers in Week 11 with 22 fantasy football points: 10 targets, four catches, 123 yards and a touchdown. He had nine targets the following week for just 50 yards, but that was the week when Randall Cobb was the featured guy. With Cobb out, the Packers are expecting someone else to step up and MVS could be a great FLEX against the Chicago Bears. The only problem is that he might not be available in all leagues, but he should be a top priority if you can pick him up.

Edited by David Nyland