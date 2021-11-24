NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Where does every NFC team stand?

NFL teams continue to rise and fall in the Power Rankings. The NFC remains top-heavy, with the top five teams standing tall above the rest. Now is the time for teams to make a move and establish themselves as playoff contenders. Here's how all NFC teams stack up in the Week 12 Power Rankings of the 2021 NFL season.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-9-1)

Next Week: vs. Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions continue to play tough under head coach Dan Campbell but have still not found a way to get their first victory of the season. Unless they do, they have no chance of moving higher in the Power Rankings.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions have an opportunity to try and earn their first win. They face the struggling Chicago Bears, who are also one of the worst teams in the NFL.

#15 - Chicago Bears (3-7)

Next Week: vs. Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears have the longest active losing streak in the entire NFL. They have now lost five consecutive games after losing this week to the Baltimore Ravens, who were without Lamar Jackson.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick. Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick.

Even worse news for the Bears than their losing streak is the injury to their rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He injured his ribs and is unlikely to play in Week 12 against the Lions.

#14 - Seattle Seahawks (3-7)

Next Week: vs. Washington Football Team

The Seattle Seahawks continue to drop down the Power Rankings with another loss this week. The return of Russell Wilson from injury has not given them the boost they were hoping for, losing both games since.

If the Seahawks can't turn things around quickly, their season could soon be over. Their chances of making the playoffs are slipping away with each passing week. They have an opportunity to rebound on Monday Night Football against Washington.

#13 - New York Giants (3-7)

Next Week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants finally got running back Saquon Barkley back from injury this week but unfortunately it didn't help spark their offense. They only managed to score ten points in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



The #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for tonight’s game vs. Tampa Bay. Will be his first game since Week 5 when he suffered an ankle injury vs. Dallas.The #Bucs will get back TE Rob Gronkowski and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, but DT Vita Vea (knee) is officially out. #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for tonight’s game vs. Tampa Bay. Will be his first game since Week 5 when he suffered an ankle injury vs. Dallas.The #Bucs will get back TE Rob Gronkowski and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, but DT Vita Vea (knee) is officially out.

The Giants entered the 2021 NFL season with hopes of competing for a playoff spot. It has not yet worked out that way at all. They sit towards the bottom of the NFC Power Rankings and have not won consecutive games this year.

