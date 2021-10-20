NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where does every NFC team stand?

There hasn't been much movement in the NFL's NFC Power Rankings as teams continue to tread along the same trajectory as last week.

The teams at the bottom continue to struggle while those at the top are quickly establishing themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

But who is at the summit of the NFC Power Rankings?

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-6)

Last week: #16

Next week: vs. Los Angeles Rams

As long as the Detroit Lions remain winless, they will remain in last place in the Power Rankings. With the Jacksonville Jaguars winning their first game this week, the Lions are now the only team without a win. It doesn't get any easier for them in Week 7, as they will face the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapped teams this offseason via trade. They will now face off against each other, with their new teams.

Blaine Grisak @bgrisakDTR In six games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 250+ yards, 3+ TDs, and had a passer rating of 125+ three times. Jared Goff had three such games...in the last last three seasons combined. In six games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 250+ yards, 3+ TDs, and had a passer rating of 125+ three times. Jared Goff had three such games...in the last last three seasons combined.

#15 - New York Giants (1-5)

Last week: #15

Next week: vs. Carolina Panthers

The New York Giants are having yet another terrible season. This year, they have just one win and are tied for last place in the NFC with a negative 63 points differential. They have regressed defensively since last season and their new offensive weapons have not improved them.

The Giants have a chance to move up the Power Rankings if they can defeat the struggling Carolina Panthers, who are on a three-game losing streak. They have to turn things around quickly, or the season will be over early.

#14 - Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

Last week: #14

Next week: vs. Miami Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons continue to hold the 14th spot in the Power Rankings . They have two wins this season, but they came against two of the worst teams in the NFL, the New York Jets and Giants.

This week, they have an opportunity to get their third win against a Miami Dolphins team that has struggled this season. The Dolphins are one of the worst teams and are currently on a five-game losing streak.

#13 - Washington Football Team (2-4)

Last week: #13

Next week: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Washington Football Team wass projected to have one of the top defenses in the NFL this season. It has not worked out that way at all so far. What was supposed to be their biggest strength has become their biggest weakness. It is why they are so low in the Power Rankings.

Ethan Cadeaux @Ethan_Cadeaux After today's game, Washington's defense is allowing 31.0 points per game. 32nd in the NFL. Dead last. After today's game, Washington's defense is allowing 31.0 points per game. 32nd in the NFL. Dead last.

They have allowed the most points in the NFC heading into Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. That total could get even worse this week when they face off against the high-powered Green Bay Packers offense.

