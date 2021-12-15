NFL QB Rankings Week 15: Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers impress yet again

The quarterback rankings continue to shuffle entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. The top spot remains the same, while the next four quarterbacks all have new rankings. There is also a new quarterback on the list this week who was outside the top five last week.

Aaron Rodgers is climbing higher towards the top with another impressive performance this week. Patrick Mahomes continues to get things rolling after a slower start to the year, but he remains just outside the top five quarterbacks so far this season.

Week 15 NFL QB Rankings

Here are the top five quarterbacks of the 2021 NFL season so far.

#5 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: Unranked

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is on an impressive stretch. He has eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of his last four games and four of his last six. He has eleven touchdown passes over the last four weeks. He now ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards, third in touchdown passes and second in QBR. He has played himself into the top five quarterbacks so far this season.

#4 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #2

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray took a step back this week but is still having an extremely efficient season. He leads the entire NFL in completion percentage and yards per completion while ranking in the top five in passer rating and QBR. He also has 267 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland