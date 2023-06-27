NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins fielding interest from two new teams amid Patriots links

DeAndre Hopkins is a highly sought-after free agent after the wide receiver was released by the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. As the 2023 season nears, the three-time All-Pro is looking for a new home. Hopkins has been connected to the New England Patriots following his productive visit with them earlier this month.

However, it is reported that the veteran wideout has two other teams interested. The Cleveland Browns and Florida Panthers are seeking to acquire the services while the connection to New England is still strong.

Brad Stainbrook @StainbrookNFL While the New England Patriots sound like the leaders, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are still lurking on DeAndre Hopkins, per Sal Paolantonio on ESPN Radio. While the New England Patriots sound like the leaders, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are still lurking on DeAndre Hopkins, per Sal Paolantonio on ESPN Radio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN maintains that the New England Patriots is the leader as there's no urgency in getting a deal done at the moment:

"There's a lull in action right now," said Sal. "Training camp's not for a month, not a lot of rush. ... I'm told there is some mutual interest and respect between the Patriots and Hopkins, that something could go down, but they couldn't get that deal done while he was on the visit."

DeAndre Hopkins would be the top receiver for the Carolina Panthers while being a WR2 behind Amari Cooper with the Cleveland Browns. Carolina would get a top target for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Deshaun Watson would have a duo on the outside with Hopkins and Cooper.

Browns Kingdom♕ @BrownsKingdom



still seem to be the front-runner to sign Hopkins but Browns alongside of the



#DawgPound The Browns still remain interested and are “lurking” in the FA WR DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes… #Patriots still seem to be the front-runner to sign Hopkins but Browns alongside of the #Panthers have continued to express their interest. The Browns still remain interested and are “lurking” in the FA WR DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes… #Patriots still seem to be the front-runner to sign Hopkins but Browns alongside of the #Panthers have continued to express their interest. #DawgPound https://t.co/XKNpPAILJX

Whichever team signs the five-time Pro Bowler, it could come at a cost. Per Spotrac, his market value is a three-year deal worth $23.2 million a season. Yet, his deal could be a one-year due to his 30+ age.

How many games has DeAndre Hopkins missed in his career?

Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins has played 145 games in the NFL over the course of his 10 seasons in the NFL. However, he missed a total of 17 games in that stretch.

The wideout missed six games last season due to his suspension for violating the league's PED policy. The former Clemson Tigers star has missed time on the field due to various injuries to his knee and hamstring.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes