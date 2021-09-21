NFL Rumors: Should the Colts sign Cam Newton to replace Carson Wentz?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz seems unable to get around the injury bug. After the start of his NFL career was riddled with injuries with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where injuries have apparently followed him.

Wentz has already missed most of training camp and all of pre-season play due to surgery he had to undergo because of a foot injury. He was ready for Week 1 but struggled against the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday afternoon, Wentz struggled again but this time apparently injured both ankles.

On Monday morning, it was reported that the Colts believe he has sprained both ankles but will undergo more tests to identify the injuries.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday. #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday.

Colts QB situation could lead to Cam Newton signing

The Indianapolis Colts have two young quarterbacks behind Wentz on the depth chart. The Colts were able to get a good look at both during the preseason and have Jacob Eason as QB2 and rookie Sam Ehlinger as QB3.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Carson Wentz hobbling and Jacob Eason warming up. Carson Wentz hobbling and Jacob Eason warming up.

Eason entered the game late against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday but was 2/5 with just 15 yards and an interception as the Colts fell to 0-2.

If Wentz does in fact have injuries to both ankles, he could potentially miss a significant amount of time. If the Colts are to lean on their two young quarterbacks, the team may also want to sign a veteran.

Of course, the top available quarterback free agent is Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP, who was just released by the New England Patriots before Week 1 is still unsigned. There are questions as to the reasoning behind Newton still being available. But desperate times call for desperate measures.

Newton says he has a lot of football left to play in his career. And, really, the Colts don't have anything to lose by signing him. They do have Eason and Ehlinger who could run the offense for the time being. If Newton can learn the playbook quickly and get on the field, his mobility as a quarterback would be great for the Colts offense.

The Indianapolis Colts have an excellent offensive line, and although they have some injuries and struggles as of late, they can still create opportunities for the quarterback and the offense as a whole. Newton has said that he is willing to be a backup quarterback, so if the Colts sign him he could be used as added depth at QB2 if Wentz does in fact miss time.

