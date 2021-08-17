NFL Top 100 players in 2021: 3 reasons why Dak Prescott can be Top 10

On Sunday, August 15th, the NFL Network revealed the first portion of this year's NFL Top 100 with 100 to 41. Sunday, August 22nd will show 40-11 and the top 10 will be unveiled on Sunday, August 29th. The Dallas Cowboys already have OL Zach Martin at #85 (#55 in 2020) and we are sure to see many others like Jaylon Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, and at least one of their starting WRs. QB Dak Prescott should find himself high up on the list in 2021, but is the Top 10 too high for him?He was #46 in 2020 and #14 in 2017. Despite being on a historic pace last year, he only played in five games before a season-ending injury. A jump from 46 to 10 is a large jump, but Derrick Henry jumped over 80 spots from 2019 to 2020 in the NFL Top 100.

Three reasons why QB Dak Prescott could be Top 10 in NFL Top 100 for 2021

#1 - Dak Prescott was on a historic pace last year prior to injury

Dak Prescott and his right arm and his mended ankle look just fine at Dallas Cowboys traoning camp! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/albg20AyQD — Dallas Cowboys Collaboration (@mailman_phil) August 10, 2021

Through five games, Dak Prescott was averaging 371.2 yards per game. He had 1,856 yards, nine TDs, four INTs, 93 rushing yards and three rushing TDs. If he had kept on that pace, Dak Prescott would have owned the record for passing yards in a season with over 5,800, 30+ TDs, a career-high 15+ INTs, a career-high 400+ rushing yards and eight TDs. Dallas is a team in desperate need of a Super Bowl win for their franchise before Jerry Jones does something drastic to the team. Their road to a Lombardi relies on Dak Prescott, who should still remain a top-10 QB. When rated #46 in the NFL Top 100, he went 8-8 for 4,902 yards, 30 TDs, and 11 INTs. He should be able to top that with a much better record and stats.

#2 - MVP candidates should always be at the top of the NFL Top 100

Sleeper pick for NFL MVP in 2021:



Dak Prescott 👀@johnbreech | @AmandaGuerraCBS pic.twitter.com/qfmqusmi1e — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 11, 2021

Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson are early MVP favorites, with Dak Prescott and Josh Allen also in the race. The NFL Top 100 is for the top NFL players and the NFL MVP is ultimately the #1 NFL player. Whoever is in the running when the NFL Top 100 list is compiled should automatically be in the top 10. Dak Prescott might be a darkhorse winner for some, but he should be able to play at the same pace as last year.

Dak is already the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year and has an amazing offense around him. There are two TEs who can both be great receivers, a great run game to help with the balance, and then there is Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. All three WRs could easily have 1,000+ yards each.

#3 - Dak Prescott is a way better player than several of last year's Top 10 in the NFL Top 100

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Looking at last year's top 10 in the NFL Top 100, there are several players that will drop out and others that Dak Prescott is better than. #5 WR Michael Thomas had just 438 receiving yards last year. #6 RB Christian McCaffrey played in just three games and we don't know how he will bounce back this year yet. #9 CB Stephon Gilmore played in 11 games and his stats were low.

Dak Prescott could find competition with Josh Allen and Tom Brady for a spot in the top 10 of the NFL Top 100, though. There could already be 3 QBs who are locks for the top 10: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Six QBs in the Top 10 seems like too many.

A predicted Top 10 for the NFL Top 100 is as follows: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Donald, Derrick Henry, Aaron Rodgers, TJ Watt, Travis Kelce, Dak Prescott, DeAndre Hopkins, and Josh Allen.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar