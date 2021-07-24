NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford signing Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers situation apparently isn't isolated to just Aaron Rodgers, but Adams as well. Days after it was announced that Rodgers wouldn't accept a contract extension to become the highest-paid NFL player, it seems that wide receiver Davante Adams doesn't want a contract extension either.

Signing Adams, who will become a free agent after the 2021 season, was something the Packers intended to do before training camp. But it seems that the contract negotiations weren't what Adams was looking for, and didn't make him among the highest-paid.

It also would make sense for Adams not to sign a long-term deal with the Packers if he isn't sure what the quarterback situation will be.

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

3 NFL teams that can afford to sign WR Davante Adams

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

It has been rumored that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be ready and willing to recruit his former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams. The Raiders could use a wide receiver with that naturally explosive talent that Adams has. With the extended salary cap space that will be available next season, the Raiders will have room to sign Adams.

WR Davante Adams and the Packers have broken off contract extension talks and have no plans to resume them, per @RapSheet



Could we see Adams in LV next season? pic.twitter.com/CY2dU2HzNZ — PFF (@PFF) July 23, 2021

#2 - New England Patriots

If Bill Belichick is able to secure one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, he will do it. The Patriots have been trying to rebuild their offense and will continue to do so after drafting quarterback Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft. In terms of being able to afford Adams, money is no object with the Patriots and they will make the deal happen if that is the direction that they decide to go in.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are another team that can afford and should be willing to sign wide receiver Davante Adams. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has already tweeted that he would love to have Adams join him.

There is a place for Davante Adams in the Chargers offense alongside Allen. With a young quarterback in Justin Herbert, having receivers like Adams and Allen would only make his job easier.

@tae15adams come on home brother! Come on home! — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) July 23, 2021

With the additional salary cap space that will be available for NFL teams for the 2022 season, having a free agent wide receiver like Davante Adams on the market is going to be the headline maker.

Whichever team does extend the best offer will be getting one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar