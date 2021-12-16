NFL Trade Rumors: Insider drops huge hint on Russell Wilson to New York Giants trade talks 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played his entire 10-year NFL career in the Emerald City. However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson’s career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks will come to an end this offseason. Per Rapoport, the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback would waive his no-trade clause for three NFL teams:

“This year, independent reporter Jordan Schultz, who has ties to Wilson’s camp and is the son of Seattle businessman Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, reported that Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants and Saints. A source later confirmed the information, while Wilson didn’t deny it.”

In response to Rapoport’s report, Wilson stated:

"I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously, I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment.”

This is not the first time that Russell Wilson has been tied to the New York Giants. Fox Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd stated on the air that members within Wilson’s family would love a move to the Big Apple two years ago. When assessing the other two teams the Super Bowl-winning quarterback would consider outside the Giants, would it make sense for the Giants?

The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are the other two teams Wilson is reportedly interested in. From a record standpoint, the Giants are the worst of the three, but they possess something that neither the Broncos nor Saints have: draft picks.

Will Russell Wilson be the Giants Starter in 2022?

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The Giants have both their own first-round pick, as well as the Chicago Bears’ first round pick. That was the result of the Bears trading up to the Giants’ number 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to draft quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State. Wilson and the Seahawks are in last place in the highly competitive NFC West with a 5-8 record while the Giants are last in the NFC East with a record of 4-9.

A look at the reality that makes that dream nearly (but not totally) impossible: OK, so Russell Wilson would welcome a trade to the Giants? Swell. How are the Giants supposed to afford him?A look at the reality that makes that dream nearly (but not totally) impossible: bit.ly/3s9D06r OK, so Russell Wilson would welcome a trade to the Giants? Swell. How are the Giants supposed to afford him?A look at the reality that makes that dream nearly (but not totally) impossible: bit.ly/3s9D06r https://t.co/gA7iz6QTMk

Wilson has two more years and $51 million remaining on his contract while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a fifth-year option on his contract in 2023. Would Seahawks general manager John Schneider take Jones in a package deal for their franchise’s all-time leader in wins? Time will tell as to whether Wilson will be wearing green or blue in 2022.

