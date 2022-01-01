NFL analyst reckons a change of guard is needed at Seattle, but it's not Russell Wilson 

There have been multiple reports that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will not be with the team in 2022. However, one analyst feels that another person in Seattle should not be in the Emerald City come next year.

On the Fox Sports 1 morning show First Things First, analyst Chris Broussard said that the Seahawks need a change, not at quarterback, but on the sidelines:

"I think Russ does kind of want a fresh start. I think that's why he's being a little disingenuous when he says, 'I hope it's not my last game here.' But I think that fresh start could be in Seattle. And I don't hate on Pete Carroll. I think he's obviously been a great coach. But if it means choosing the coach, or Russell Wilson, then I'm choosing a new coach and sticking with Russ and making things fresh in Seattle, rather than sending them him elsewhere to get a fresh start."

For Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll is the only head coach he has had in his 10-year NFL career. Since Wilson came into the league in 2012, this head coach-quarterback duo have won 102 regular-season games.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is on Team Pete:

hawkschronicle @hawkschronicle Marshawn Lynch was asked about the future of the Seahawks & Pete Carroll. Consider Beastmode on Team Pete (via @JosinaAnderson Marshawn Lynch was asked about the future of the Seahawks & Pete Carroll. Consider Beastmode on Team Pete (via @JosinaAnderson) https://t.co/7xPE4IcG8W

The Green Bay Packers are tied with Seattle with the third-most wins as the New England Patriots (114) and Kansas City Chiefs (104) have more.

In the playoffs since 2012, the Seahawks have the second-most playoff wins (9) and playoff games played (16) to the Patriots, who have 14 wins in 19 playoff games.

Wilson and Carroll went to two Super Bowls, winning one in the 2013 season over the Denver Broncos and losing to the Patriots the following season.

It is looking quite likely that this season might be the last we see of them together as part of the Seahawks franchise.

Evan Hill says Carroll should have been dismissed sooner:

Evan Hill @EvanHillHB The greatest mistake the Seahawks franchise has made over the last ~decade was not firing Pete Carroll immediately after the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. Coaching negligence of criminal proportions. The greatest mistake the Seahawks franchise has made over the last ~decade was not firing Pete Carroll immediately after the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. Coaching negligence of criminal proportions.

Will Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll be back in Seattle in 2022?

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and QB Russell Wilson

For Wilson, there have been a number of teams linked to the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are among a couple of teams that have been linked to Wilson.

The deciding factor could come down to the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient having a no-trade clause. This means he can veto any trade that the Seahawks make for him.

Pete Carroll is 70 years old and is in his 12th year as Seattle’s head coach, and his 117 regular season wins and 10 playoff wins are the most in franchise history.

Once the 2021 season concludes, there should be more clarity on the matter, but contributor John P. Gilbert makes this a simple, but direct, point:

Also Read Article Continues below

John Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer Gilbert @JohnPGilbertNFL In 12 seasons as head coach of the Seahawks Pete Carroll has:



- 9 winning seasons when Russell Wilson starts 16 games

- 0 winning seasons when Russell Wilson starts fewer than 16 games.



No need to ovethink things. In 12 seasons as head coach of the Seahawks Pete Carroll has:- 9 winning seasons when Russell Wilson starts 16 games- 0 winning seasons when Russell Wilson starts fewer than 16 games.No need to ovethink things.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Who is more likely to stay with the Seahawks in 2022? Russell Wilson Pete Carroll 0 votes so far