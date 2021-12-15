Tom Brady congratulates Steph Curry for breaking NBA all-time 3-point record

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about breaking records. The seven-time Super Bowl champion seemingly finds new NFL records to break weekly. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback holds the NFL record for most touchdowns, passing yards, and completed passes, to name a few.

Another sports icon familiar with breaking multiple records is the NBA's, Stephen Curry. Curry has revolutionized how the sport is played across the globe with his lights-out three-point shooting.

Curry broke the legendary Ray Allen's record for most three-pointers made in NBA history on Tuesday. Tom Brady made sure to reach out to Curry via Twitter to congratulate the most renowned shooter in NBA history.

Tom Brady congratulates Steph Curry for breaking NBA's all-time 3-point record.

Steph Curry laughs on the sidelines after having broken the all-time three-point record.

Tom Brady's reach out to Curry was a moment of respect and admiration from one UnderArmour athlete to another. It was also a good show of sportsmanship, from the NFL's best to the NBA's best.

Allen held the record for most three-pointers made since February 10, 2011. Up until then, Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller was the man who Allen had dethroned. Allen's career total was 2,973 made shots from downtown.

Curry only needed two three-pointers to surpass Allen, and Curry did so in the first quarter. His career tally at the conclusion of the New York Knicks game was 2,977 made shots from distance.

What made Curry's moment even more rewarding was that Allen was in attendance. Miller was also partt of the commentary team for the game. That allowed the three most accomplished shooters in NBA history to share Curry's moment.

Tom Brady and Stephen Curry are arguably the two most well-known faces in their respective sports. Curry has some competition with LeBron James and Kevin Durant for that title. Both Brady and Curry are front runners for MVP in their leagues.

At 44-years-old, Tom Brady has shown us that his greatest weapon is his mind and how he reads the game of football, and that's how he's still able to carve up NFL defenses today. Like Brady, the 33-year-old Curry seems to be nowhere close to facing a decline either.

Rather than relying solely on athleticism, Curry has a game that will age like a fine wine. His fundamentals and three-point stroke aren't going anywhere.

If Brady's congratulations to Curry taught us anything, it's to enjoy these two living legends while they're both still playing.

