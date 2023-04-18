Top 10 NFL players with highest off-field earnings ft. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has been the face of the NFL for the better part of the last two decades. Not only did he win on the field, but he showed his greatness off the field as well.

Brady is a great businessman and is seen endorsing various other brands as well. Now that he is retired, he will continue to expand his business empire and might become a billionaire as well in the future.

While Tom Brady has been pretty good for the NFL, there are other players in the league who are quite marketable and have earned fortunes off the field as well. In this piece, we are going to talk about the top 10 players in the NFL who have had the most off-field earnings in the past year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Tom Brady

Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Unsurprisingly, Tom Brady was the player who earned the most in the NFL with off-field earnings over the last calendar year. In the last season of his NFL career, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback didn't play his best football but continued to dominate the outside market.

As per OLBG:

Total Earnings: $83.9m

On-Field Earnings: $31.9m

Off-Field Earnings: $52.0m

#2. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Now that Tom Brady has retired, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the face of the NFL for years to come. He won the Super Bowl last season and also continued to build partnerships off the field.

Total Earnings: $49.1m

On-Field Earnings: $29.1m

Off-Field Earnings: $20.0m

#3. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Russell Wilson didn't have the best of times on the field with the Denver Broncos last year as he didn't perform well. However, that had no impact on the different commercials that he did as he continued to expand his brand.

Total Earnings: $38.0m

On-Field Earnings: $24.0m

Off-Field Earnings: $14.0m

#4. Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, and Dak Prescott is the face of the franchise. He is bound to excel off the field as well because he is marketable. The former NFL Rookie of the Year hasn't disappointed in taking that opportunity and has continued to build a name for himself both on and off the field.

Total Earnings: $39.4m

On-Field Earnings: $27.4m

Off-Field Earnings: $12.0m

#5. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the most talented quarterback to ever play in the NFL. He is also one of the most famous NFL players in the world, and when it came to on-field earnings last year, he was among the top players on the list. However, his off-field earnings were comparatively less than the other four players mentioned above.

Total Earnings: $68.0m

On-Field Earnings: $57.0m

Off-Field Earnings: $11.0m

Rodgers' off-field earnings will be significantly boosted once he starts playing for the New York Jets, and he is likely to take advantage of that. He might compete with Tom Brady as well off the field when it's all said and done.

#6. Josh Allen

Josh Allen: AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen plays in the same division that Tom Brady played for the majority of his career. He is on the rise when it comes to star players in the NFL, and in the future, we are bound to see more of Allen off the field as well.

He has continued to grow as a player and brand over the past year. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is reaping the benefits of his hard work.

Total Earnings: $67.0m

On-Field Earnings: $63.0m

Off-Field Earnings: $4.0m

#T 7. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford: Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Playing in Los Angeles and winning the Super Bowl with the Rams has a lot of benefits. After spending the majority of his career in Detroit, Matthew Stafford loves stardom in LA.

He has accumulated a lot of money with his on-field earnings through the Super Bowl win in 2022 and has also grown his status off the field.

Total Earnings: $72.3m

On-Field Earnings: $69.8m

Off-Field Earnings: $2.5m

#T 7. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills

Kirk Cousins is not among the flashiest players in the National Football League but his output has been consistent over the years. Due to this, he is able to earn money by playing on the field and has gained a fair share of popularity off the field as well.

Total Earnings: $48.5m

On-Field Earnings: $46.0m

Off-Field Earnings: $2.5m

#T 7. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs: Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions

Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He is heavily loved by the fans because of his explosive plays on the field as well as because of his personality.

He loves fashion, and it is quite evident in the lifestyle he lives. Diggs has continued to grow his brand off the field and is the first non-quarterback player on this list.

Total Earnings: $38.7m

On-Field Earnings: $36.2m

Off-Field Earnings: $2.5m

#10. T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt: Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the only defensive player on this list. While the list is dominated by players like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers, Watt has set an example for other defensive players who don't get much love from the media.

He is just 28 years old and still has many years left in his tank to further build his brand. Other defensive players like Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa could soon join Watt on this list as well.

Tom Brady will soon be eclipsed by Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This list is going to change a lot over the next year as Tom Brady won't be a part of it anymore. Patrick Mahomes is expected to take the top spot as he is now officially the face of the league.

Last year, the top 10 NFL players making the most money off-field earned a combined total of $121.5m. We might see some other young emerging stars on this list as well by next year as they have taken the league by storm.

Players whose off-field earnings pale in comparison to their on-field earnings were:

Deshaun Watson Marshon Lattimore Ryan Ramczyk

They earned $100k from their business ventures while making $55.5m, $40.8m, and $38.7m respectively in their 2022 on-field earnings.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes