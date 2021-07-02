Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Buffalo Bills players

The members of the exclusive 99 Club in Madden 22 will have a ton of buzz. There are a dozen NFL players that could end up being added to the group this year, including Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs. Both CB Tre'Davis White and he were the top-rated players for the Bills in Madden 21.

Players like Micah Hyde and Cole Beasley had ratings in the high-80s. QB Josh Allen had his player rating increase by 11 points overall throughout the season.

Can WR Diggs get a 99 rating and who else gets a 90+ rating in Madden 22?

Stefon Diggs began as a 92 and ended with a 97 last season. His league-leading stats should be more than enough for a 99. CB Tre'Davious White was a shutdown defender again and should maintain his high rating.

Josh Allen saw his rating increase by 11 points last year and it's hard to believe he wouldn't be able to get a rating of at least 90.

Here's who should be the top-5 highest-rated players for the Buffalo Bills in Madden 22.

#5- SS Jordan Poyer

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 85

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 87

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89

Jordan Poyer scored a career-high 124 total tackles last year along with 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 5 passes defended, and 4 QB hits. He's settling in nicely as a feared defender for the Bills and is a fantastic partner for Micah Hyde.

His Madden 22 rating of 89 could have been pushed into a 90 if he was a bit more effective in their playoff run. He had 20 tackles through three games but did very little to effect the outcome of the game.

#4- WR Cole Beasley

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 83

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 87

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89

Beasley made it to his second Pro Bowl last year and had an impressive season despite playing beside Stefon Diggs. In just 15 games and 10 starts, he managed to have a career-best 967 receiving yards with 4 TDs and a stellar 76.6% catch rate.

He seems to be catching fire within Josh Allen's passing attack and will hopefully be a bigger playmaker in the playoffs this time around. A Madden 22 player rating of 89 is a great start, but he could push for the 90s before the end of the season.

#3- CB Tre'Davious White

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 92

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 90

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 91

Tre'Davious White had his player rating take a slight dip in 2020 that could have stemmed from missing just his second career game. He still had 3 INTs, 3 QB hits and 57 total tackles for the season and is Buffalo's best cornerback.

He's entering just his fifth season and is already into the 90s. An average of 3.75 INTs per year is a fantastic rate and he could eventually take over as the best overall defender on the roster.

#2- QB Josh Allen

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 77

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 91

After such a large increase in his player rating last year, you would think Josh Allen would have a higher rating than 91 in Madden 22. First, we have to make sure he can continue the momentum (there's no doubt that he will). Also, a rating of 91 is amazing for Allen, who is entering his fourth season and only has 43 starts.

He took the Bills to a 13-3 record, AFC East title, and the AFC Championship in 2020. He posted career-high numbers, with 4,544 passing yards and 37 TDs. He averaged over 280 passing yards per game and put on a clinic in the playoffs: 5 TDs and just 1 INT.

#1- WR Stefon Diggs

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 92

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 97

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 99

Welcome the newest player to the 99 Club, Stefon Diggs. Diggs led the NFL with 1,535 yards and 127 catches. He also posted 8 TDs and helped QB Josh Allen take the next step in his NFL career.

During the playoffs, Diggs went on a run that officially cemented his 99 rating for Madden 22: 311 yards and 2 TDs in just 3 games.

