Who is the fastest QB in Madden 24? Listing top 5 roadrunners

Madden 24, the latest installment of the video game franchise, comes with a release of ratings, inclduing quarterbacks.

More specifically, the ratings detail how fast some of the players are at the position. Below are the top five speedsters in the game.

Lamar Jackson (Madden 24 speed: 96)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

This comes as no surprise to some as the 2019 NFL MVP has put his speed on display throughout his career. It is the second straight time that he's atop this list after having a 96 speed rating last year.

He broke Michael Vick's record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in the 2019 with 1,206. Jackson had another 1,000-yard rushing season in 2020 with 1,005.

Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Justin Fields (Madden 24 speed: 93)

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Trailing Jackson is Bears quarterback Justin Fields with his 93 rating, which is up from his 90 rating in last year's game.

Fields joined Vick and Jackson as the only quarterback with a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022. Last season, the Bears star had 1,143 yards and could have another such season in 2023.

Kyler Murray (Madden 24 speed: 92)

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray's Madden 24 speed rating of 92 matches his rating from Madden 23. Murray's 2,204 career rushing yards are good for fifth among active quarterbacks.

His rating was likely impacted by an ACL injury he suffered towards the end of last season. The Cardinals star will miss the start of the upcoming season.

Anthony Richardson (Madden 24 rating: 91)

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is the lone rookie on this list with his 91 Madden rating. The Colts took him fourth in this year's NFL draft.

Richardson showed at the University of Florida how elusive he is in the open field. He rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophmore season in 2022.

The Miami, Florida, native is looking become the Colts' starting quarterback this season.

Taysom Hill and Malik Willis (Madden 24 rating: 90)

New Orleans Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill, left, and Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis

Taysom Hill and Malik Willis are tied with a Madden speed rating of 90. Hill was not in the top five in speed in last year's game.

The Saints star has started 26 games under center since joining the team in the 2017 season. Last season, Hill started eight games as a tight end.

Willis is entering his second season in the league and was tied for the second-fastest rating with Murray in Madden 23.

The Titans quarterback started three games in his rookie season. He didn't have the chance to show off his speed, having just 123 yards rushing.

