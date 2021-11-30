Who are the highest-paid running backs in the NFL? (2021)

Whether or not running backs deserve mega contracts is a common topic of debate. Some believe that the top tier running backs in the NFL can change the game while others feel the job can be done at a discounted price by a committee of different skilled backs.

One side of the argument believes in paying the top talents at running back for the way they can impact the outcome of a game. The other side doesn't think committing too much to a running back is money well spent. Five running backs have benefited the most from those that still believe running backs are worth the price tag. They are the highest-paid in the NFL this season.

#4 - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - $12.5 million dollars

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

If any running back in the NFL earned himself a mega contract, it's Derrick Henry. He is the definition of a work horse, averaging more than 23 carries per game over the last three years. He led the entire NFL in rushing for the past two consecutive years and eclipsed the 2000-yard rushing mark last season. He was well on his way to doing it again this year before he was injured.

#3 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - $12.6 million dollars

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook has been excellent when he has played but injuries have always been a concern. He has never completed a full season in his five years in the NFL but did surpass 1000 yards rushing in each of the past two seasons. He averages nearly 85 rushing yards per game in his career with 37 touchdowns in 52 games. Durability will always be a concern with his expensive contract.

