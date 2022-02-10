×
Worst NFL QB performances in Super Bowl history

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Feb 10, 2022 03:36 AM IST
The Super Bowl is the biggest game of every NFL season. In a winner-take-all showdown to crown a champion, it provides opportunities for players to become legends, especially quarterbacks. Unfortunately, there have been many times where a quarterback has failed to perform on the grand stage. Here are the five worst games by a quarterback in Super Bowl history.

Worst performances by a quarterback in Super Bowl history

#1 - Craig Morton, Denver Broncos - SB XII

Quarterback Craig Morton playing for the Denver Broncos (Image Credit; Getty Images)
Craig Morton had the worst performance of all time in the big game against the Dallas Cowboys. He completed just four of his 15 pass attempts for 39 yards and four interceptions. He had as many completions as he did interceptions before being benched in the third quarter of an embarrassing game.

Craig Morton in Super Bowl XII4-15 for 26.7%, 39 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT, 2.6 YPA, -76.0 passer rating

#2 - Kerry Collins, New York Giants - SB XXXV

New York Giants quarterback Kerry Collins
Kerry Collins was a big part of the reason why the New York Giants were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, losing the game by a 34-7 score. Collins completed just 15 of his 39 passes for 112 yards while throwing four interceptions. He was only able to account for 28 yards in the entire second half of the game. The Ravens had an excellent defense, but Collins' performance was unacceptable.

Edited by David Nyland
